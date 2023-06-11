Mascot shows ‘Heat toughness’ after getting pummeled by Conor McGregor

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Down 3-1 in the NBA Finals and facing elimination Monday, the Miami Heat might be able to take some inspiration from the fact that its mascot is bouncing right back after taking a punch. Actually, it’s the unidentified man portraying Burnie who is making a quick recovery. Also, it was not one, but two very legitimate-looking punches he took from mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

After getting decked by McGregor during Friday’s Game 4 in Miami as part of an in-game skit that went decidedly awry, the man playing Burnie was reportedly taken to a hospital’s emergency room. According to the Athletic, the man was given pain medication before eventually being released.

Conor McGregor just knocked out Burnie pic.twitter.com/w1IdovFhrX — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 10, 2023

In a news conference Sunday in Denver, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Burnie would be back to provide his squad some much-needed support as it looks to stave off a Nuggets championship celebration.

“That’s the Miami Heat toughness that we’re talking about,” Spoelstra said.

With a smile, the veteran coach added that Burnie “should have been allowed to take the first swing.”

“We won’t reveal who that is, but he’s tough,” Spoelstra said of the man in the mascot’s suit. “He can take a punch and get back up. He’s not going to miss any time.”

"That's the Miami Heat toughness that we're talking about. ... He's not going to miss any time."



Erik Spoelstra praises the Heat's mascot for taking a punch from Conor McGregor 😂 pic.twitter.com/BH7oVcvsN9 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 11, 2023

The skit served as a promotional vehicle for a pain-relief spray McGregor is touting. Burnie’s costume, including boxing gloves and a satin-style robe similar to what a pugilist would wear while entering the ring, indicated that the parties had agreed to some form of presumably lighthearted fisticuffs.

After punching Burnie, McGregor sprayed the mascot with his product, to some booing from the crowd at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The 34-year-old former UFC champion, who reportedly stuck around to attend the rest of the Heat’s loss Friday to Denver, has yet to share public comment on the incident.

It has been some time since MMA fans have seen McGregor throw a punch, or do anything else, in the octagon. He hasn’t had a fight since a July 2021 knockout loss to Dustin Poirier that left the Irishman with a broken tibia.

Burnie, a 7-foot-6 creature with a fuzzy basketball for a nose, has been the Heat’s mascot since the team’s inception in 1988. Team employees portraying Burnie have been sued at least three times since 1994, in each case by a woman alleging injury from interactions with the mascot.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Friday’s feisty episode was that, were a mascot for one of the teams in the NBA Finals to be involved, it wasn’t Rocky. The Nuggets’ longtime mountain lion mascot recently reignited its decades-long feud with TNT analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley.

During Game 2, the crowd in Denver was treated to a montage of Rocky’s physical altercations over the years with Barkley, who was on hand to ostensibly bury the hatchet with a ceremonial jersey exchange. After they shook hands and posed for photos, though, Rocky threw his jersey at the 60-year-old Hall of Famer’s head and delivered a blow to the midsection before scampering away.

Charles Barkley and Rocky the Nuggets mascot end their long feud 🤝



...just kidding. 😂



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/nKfWWncTXR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 5, 2023

