Mystics crash the party, hold off the Storm before it honors Sue Bird

SEATTLE — There was a line outside Climate Pledge Arena 2½ hours before tip-off, and it nearly stretched out to the street. The stage was set for a celebration: The Seattle Storm would retire Sue Bird’s No. 10 after the game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Washington Mystics crashed the party, turning in their best first half of the season Sunday afternoon before holding on for a 71-65 win and a two-game sweep of their trip to Seattle.

“Everything worked [in the] first half,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “You can see what our offense is capable of looking like. We moved the ball. We set good screens. We didn’t get up against the shot clock. We defended well. We didn’t foul. For two quarters, we did a lot of the things we really want to see offensively, and we got it from everybody who played minutes. Our memory has got to be a little bit better about what’s successful for us.”

As Bird and partner Megan Rapinoe watched courtside, Washington busted out of its offensive slump to take a 46-21 halftime lead. The Mystics never trailed after falling behind 7-5 in the first quarter — and they responded to that deficit with a 27-3 run.

The Mystics’ 25-point halftime lead was their largest of the season, and the 21 first-half points they allowed were the fewest by an opponent in any half this season.

Washington (5-3) came into the game ranked last in three-point percentage (28.7 percent), then buried 8 of 14 tries (57.1 percent) in the opening half. The second half was much different: The Mystics shot 6 for 27 from the field and 3 for 11 from behind the arc while managing just 25 points. But their first-half outburst ended up being enough.

Natasha Cloud scored a season-high 19 points to go with five assists and four rebounds for the Mystics, who played without Elena Delle Donne (neck tightness). Ariel Atkins added 12 points, and Shakira Austin finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jewell Loyd scored 16 points for the Storm (1-6), and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Kia Nurse and Ivana Dojkic added 12 points apiece.

“We’ve just got to be consistent,” said the Mystics’ Tianna Hawkins (nine points, six rebounds). “The same approach that we had in the first half, we have to have it in the second half. A few of us may have gotten a little lax, but that’s something that we can’t really do. It’s just be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

The second half was a disaster. The Mystics allowed 44 points after halftime and were outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Washington didn’t score its first fourth-quarter points until 4:19 remained. The Storm cut its deficit to 68-65 with 2:48 left, but the Mystics didn’t allow another point.

“We need to focus in these moments and be able to be consistent throughout the game,” Cloud said. “Our intentionality, our focus — we know what we want to run. We know what we want to execute. If something’s working, we don’t go away from it; we stay consistent on it. It’s actually relieving because if we didn’t have either working, then we would be totally like s--- out of luck. But we know that our defense is our anchor.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

No Delle Donne

Delle Donne missed a game for the first time this season. Thibault pulled her from Friday’s 73-66 win over the Storm after she stiffened up and wasn’t moving well. The team made the decision not to push her Sunday after she participated in a light practice a day earlier.

“She’s feeling pretty good,” Thibault said. “Neck tightened up a little bit in [Friday’s] game, and with a quick turnaround, it’s just hard. We didn’t think it was smart risking it this morning — Friday night to Sunday at noon. She’s doing pretty good. She got good treatment [Saturday], and I think it’ll be day-to-day.”

Hawkins entered the lineup in Delle Donne’s place — her first start since June 6, 2021, when she was with the Atlanta Dream.

Crown Jewell

Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer, returned for the Storm after missing Friday’s game with a foot injury. She is a four-time all-star, but the departures of Bird and Breanna Stewart elevated her to Seattle’s franchise cornerstone. She is averaging 26.0 points but also has taken on a bigger leadership role.

“I’m definitely more vocal, talking way more,” she said. “I don’t have to do anything crazy. I’ve always just let my work do most of the talking. … I think now it’s just using my voice here and there. But it’s not just me. …We have a lot of good vets on this team, so it’s not just my burden.”

Up next

The Mystics wrap up their three-game trip Tuesday in Indianapolis, where they will visit the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. for a Commissioner’s Cup game.

