Nats bust out in the sixth for a five-spot that snaps a six-game skid

ATLANTA — Here’s how the Washington Nationals scored five runs in the sixth inning of their 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves that snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday afternoon: Luis García doubled. Joey Meneses tied the score at 2 with a single that brought him home. On the next pitch, Jeimer Candelario followed with a two-run homer — his eighth round-tripper of the year — to give the Nationals the lead. Three batters later, Dominic Smith blasted a 444-foot two-run shot — the longest homer of his career.

There, on display at Truist Park, was the offense the Nationals had dreamed of in the offseason. It would hit for contact and get jolts of power from Meneses, Candelario and Smith, their experienced bats in the middle of the order. On this day, their contributions snapped the first-place Braves’ seven-game winning streak.

“That’s what we need,” Candelario said. “We need to be more consistent in the middle of the lineup producing. We need to help the team win. We need to produce, we need runs, and that’s what we do. We’re working really hard for that, and hopefully we can be consistent the whole year and hit the ball hard.”

Candelario has delivered with 27 extra-base hits — 17 doubles and two triples to go with those eight home runs. But Meneses and Smith have yet to find their power stroke. Meneses extended his MLB-leading on-base streak to 18 games with that single in the sixth. He has had no problem hitting for average (.307) or with runners in scoring position (.444), but he has just two home runs in 61 games (after slugging 13 in 56 during his shocking breakout last season) and has struggled to elevate the ball. Smith hit his second home run Sunday, but his slugging percentage (.311) is lower than his on-base percentage (.343).

All three came through Sunday when the Nationals desperately needed it. Washington had managed just 18 runs during its losing streak.

It appeared Washington (26-38) was headed for seven straight losses after Trevor Williams allowed a two-run homer to Matt Olson just two batters into his outing. But that was all the Braves (40-25) would get.

Williams finished five innings, scattering seven hits by making quality pitches to wriggle out of jams. He struck out six, tying a season high. But Williams’s teammates didn’t give him much support until the fourth inning, when they found some timely two-out hitting.

After Candelario walked, Corey Dickerson and Keibert Ruiz singled, with Ruiz’s hit cutting the deficit to 2-1. Williams stranded the bases loaded in the bottom half, getting Michael Harris II to pop out and Ronald Acuña Jr. to hit into a fielder’s choice.

“That was the big moment of the game right there,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “[Williams has] done it before. We got a lot of confidence in him. He gives up runs but doesn’t get rattled. Gets back in it and keeps us in the ballgame. And today we were able to score some runs for him.”

Williams got the win. Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey shut down the Braves in relief. And the middle of the Nationals’ order came through when it counted.

“If we all can get clicking on the same page, that’s what really carries a team and can rattle out a lot of wins in a row,” Smith said. “... We just got to keep grinding. We have a great attitude every day. We could’ve came in today and really just fell or faltered and let the Braves take this win. But it just shows the pride every day when we come in. We expect to compete. We expect to win.”

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ win:

Irvin will be skipped

The Nationals will skip Jake Irvin’s turn in the rotation during their series in Houston. Patrick Corbin will start Tuesday, followed by Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore. Given the day off Monday, all three will pitch on normal rest.

Martinez said the team wanted to give Irvin a breather as it manages his innings after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. The rookie also is working with pitching coach Jim Hickey on mechanical adjustments. Martinez said Irvin could be available out of the bullpen against the Astros if needed, but he is slated to make his next start when the team returns to Washington.

Irvin, 25, got off to a strong start by allowing one run in his first two outings. But he has given up 19 in five starts since, lifting his ERA to 5.81.

Robles update

On his rehab assignment, Victor Robles (back) was the designated hitter for Class AAA Rochester on Sunday, and he went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. He played five innings in center field Saturday while going 0 for 1 with a walk.

After the Red Wings’ day off Monday, Robles will return to the field Tuesday if his back feels well, Martinez said.

