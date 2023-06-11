French Open live updates Novak Djokovic to meet Casper Ruud in men’s final

Novak Djokovic is set to face Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s singles final Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Djokovic is one of tennis’s most decorated champions, while Ruud is looking to break through for his first Grand Slam title. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time and will air in the United States on NBC. Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
- Djokovic, 36, is a 22-time Grand Slam champion who won French Open titles in 2016 and 2021. His 22 major men’s singles titles tie him with Rafael Nadal for the most ever.
- Ruud, 24, was the runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Open and French Open. He’s looking for his first Grand Slam title.
- Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova on Saturday to win the women’s single title.
