Sue Bird’s number hits the rafters as Seattle lauds an icon

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Megan Rapinoe stood on the court at Climate Pledge Arena, in front of a lectern sporting her partner’s silhouette, and turned toward the scorer’s table to give the cue. The speakers kicked in, and Tina Turner’s voice belted out “The Best.” Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s national soccer team legend, then went from trying to hold in tears to serenading former Seattle Storm star Sue Bird.

Bird, who stepped away from the game at the end of last season, had her No. 10 retired following her former team’s 71-65 loss to the Washington Mystics. A game was played Sunday, but honoring Bird was the main event.

“There is nobody like you,” Rapinoe told Bird at one point as she and Seattle musician Macklemore emceed the postgame ceremony.

A low rumble from the crowd erupted into a roar before the game when Bird and Rapinoe stepped out of a tunnel and headed to their courtside seats. Bird wore a lime-green pantsuit with a diamond necklace that gleamed as flashes from camera phones went off in every direction. They took a seat next to Macklemore as the stars came out Sunday afternoon.

Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes was in the building. Lauren Jackson spoke during the postgame ceremony while standing beneath her retired No. 15, which for a bit longer was the only retired Storm number hanging from the rafters. Hall of Famer Swin Cash also spoke after the game. Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Detlef Schrempf was in attendance, as were a variety of Bird’s teammates and coaches.

Bird spoke for about 90 minutes. She said she didn’t know Rapinoe was going to host the ceremony, adding that the week felt like a wedding and a funeral — a celebration featuring a lot of memories. The week included Bird raising a flag with her No. 10 atop the nearby Space Needle and the unveiling of a mural in her honor.

“That’s just really what my career has been here — it really goes beyond the basketball court,” she said. “It almost has nothing to do with basketball in so many ways — the connection I have with the city, with the fans and this franchise. I feel like a lot was made of what I have given them in my final year, but I really just wanted to emphasize what all the people I named have given me and what I’ll take.”

Advertisement

The day honored arguably the best point guard in WNBA history: She was part of four championship teams and was a 13-time all-star over 19 seasons — all with the Storm. The 42-year-old also won five Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and was the top pick of the 2002 draft.

What was expected to be a 45- to 60-minute ceremony blazed past the 2½-hour mark as speaker after speaker shared their memories. About three hours after the game, Bird stood among her four championship trophies and informed the crowd that she was on Page 6 of 7 of her speech — and then asked if everyone was holding up okay. Rapinoe wiped away tears as Bird talked about being able to come home and be vulnerable with her.

The entire building was dedicated to Bird: Her silhouette was painted on two corners of the floor, the game and shot clocks read 10:10 and 10 during the ceremony, and boxes of Bird bobbleheads piled high near the door. The team store was filled with No. 10 jerseys as well as a new T-shirt sporting that same silhouette as staffers anticipated the busiest day of the season.

Advertisement

As the ceremony concluded, her No. 10 was hoisted to the rafters before gold confetti of her silhouette rained down.

“If she’s not the smartest player to ever play in the league, she’s on a very short list,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “I don’t know if there’s anybody that I had to watch like a hawk more than her when I was an assistant coach. She’s giving you fake play-calls, and she’s trying to hide stuff from your bench. And she just was probably the best problem-solver throughout a game of any player I’ve seen in our league. You worried about her even when she wasn’t scoring the ball just because she could manipulate the entire game.”

GiftOutline Gift Article