Tuscarora girls’ soccer joyride ends with program’s first state title

The bus ride home from a state championship game can be an emotionally charged experience for a soccer team. No matter the result or the length of the trip, it provides an opportunity for the team to step away from the chaos and process what just happened. For most seniors, it will be their last memory as part of the team.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tuscarora Huskies had a bus ride to remember after defeating Western Albermale, 2-0, in the Virginia Class 4 championship game in Fredericksburg, earning the first state title in program history.

“That bus ride was a lot better than last year’s,” Coach Dave Gryder said after the team returned home. “It was tears of joy this time.”

Last spring, the Huskies (20-2-1) made it to the Class 4 championship game and fell to Broad Run, another Loudoun County team that they were facing for the fifth time that season. This year, matched up with a strong but unfamiliar Warriors squad, Gryder’s group played with more freedom.

“There was less nerves and just more eagerness this year,” senior midfielder Ava Marvin said. “Each of us knew we had put in a full season’s worth of work, not once but twice. So we wanted to make it worth it this time.”

They were happy to be the aggressors early, creating chances throughout a scoreless first half.

“We put our heads down early in that [2022] game,” senior midfielder Mia Serna said. “This year, we started off strong and set the tone for the game. We let our opponents know they should fear us.”

Serna scored the breakthrough goal about 15 minutes into the second half, making a quick turn at the top of the box and firing a left-footed shot past the keeper. The Huskies doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Marvin found forward Lauren Mattingley with a through ball and the senior poked it in with her right foot.

From there, all the Huskies had to do was hold on. Tuscarora ended its season with a third consecutive shutout.

“Our whole defense and our goalie had really stepped up in the past month,” Gryder said. “Not just preventing opportunities, but also totally avoiding any mistakes. It made a huge difference for us. They really raised their level of play.”

More than anything, the Huskies were proud of earning another shot at this title. All year, they had hoped for a chance to get back to the final and make things right.

“I want this to be remembered as a comeback season,” Serna said. “This was the year we came back to the championship and got it done.”

