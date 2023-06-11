Brian Edgington’s gem sends Virginia to the College World Series

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — In the top of the ninth inning, after his 114th and final pitch, Virginia’s Brian Edgington pointed to the sky as the baseball floated high into the haze off the bat of Duke’s Luke Storm. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Cavaliers right-hander raised both arms triumphantly when left fielder Colin Tuft squeezed the final out, triggering a wild celebration on the mound at Disharoon Park that left Edgington on the bottom of a pile of teammates.

Catcher Kyle Teel was the first player to leap into Edgington’s arms at the conclusion of the seventh-seeded Cavaliers’ 12-2 win in the rubber match of their NCAA tournament super regional Sunday afternoon. Virginia will play in the College World Series, which begins Friday in Omaha, for the sixth time in program history and the second time in three years.

“I knew he was coming, so I just had to brace for it,” Edgington said of the embrace, which sent both tumbling to the ground.

Edgington turned in his first complete game of the season in the most meaningful start in his six years of college baseball. He spent the previous three at Elon before transferring to Virginia as a graduate student.

The right-hander struck out a season-high 11 while scattering nine hits and one walk. He got all the support he needed when the Cavaliers (50-13) scored five times in the second inning.

“We knew he was going back out,” Virginia Coach Brian O’Connor said of Edgington, who had thrown 101 pitches through eight innings but was still reaching the low 90s with his fastball. “Sometimes the best thing is just to leave the guy out there. Sometimes as coaches we can outthink it. When you throw like he was pitching, the best thing was sending him back out there.”

Teel went 2 for 4 with four RBI, and leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall had four hits with two runs and an RBI. Ethan O’Donnell added three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Ethan Anderson and Anthony Stephan each hit a home run.

The decisive second inning began with Casey Saucke doubling to center field. Stephan walked, and No. 9 hitter Harrison Didawick got the Cavaliers on the scoreboard first with a single.

O’Ferrall and O’Donnell singled consecutively before Jake Gelof walked to load the bases. Teel then jumped on the first pitch from reliever Charlie Beilenson, lining a single to right to bring home two teammates for the final runs of the inning.

Edgington went back to work after having fanned the side in the top of the inning. He went on to strike out four in a row bridging the fourth and fifth.

Edgington’s only mistake that Duke was able to capitalize on came with one on and one out in the sixth and Jay Beshears at the plate. Edgington hung a fastball that the Blue Devils’ second baseman deposited inches over the outstretched glove of Tuft leaping at the wall.

But Edgington proceeded to get Alex Stone to fly out and Giovanni DiGiacomo to strike out, ending the inning. He allowed just three base runners the rest of the way.

“It’s huge,” O’Ferrall said of Edgington’s outing. “... Our offense is very focused. Whenever we get guys posting zeros, it usually gives our offense opportunities to score some runs.”

To reach this point, the Cavaliers overcame losing the series opener, 5-4, on Friday when Gelof’s long flyball in the bottom of the ninth threatened to clear the wall until Duke left fielder Tyler Albright timed his jump perfectly and made the catch to end the game. It was just the fifth loss for Virginia at home this season.

While resoundingly winning the next two games, the Cavaliers outscored Duke, 26-6.

In a regular season matchup with Duke in April, Edgington gave up six runs, all earned, in six innings of a 17-5 loss. After having watched hours of film, he made adjustments that mostly baffled the Blue Devils to conclude the first super regional in Charlottesville since 2015, when Virginia went on to win the national championship for the first and so far only time.

“Brian Edgington was spectacular,” O’Connor said. “... When I got a chance after the celebration to hug him, the first thing out of his mouth was thanking me for the opportunity to come here, and that gratefulness will serve him well for the rest of his life. I know he values the opportunity that he’s had here, and he absolutely has made the most of it.”

