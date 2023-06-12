Baseball final Top 10: St. John’s, Spalding, Georgetown Prep among champs

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the high school baseball season trudged along, it appeared as though no team would get the upper hand on juggernaut St. John’s. Roughly three times a week, an opponent would come along, hoping a sport known for its parity would reward it, rather than the nationally ranked Cadets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On May 9, in Game 2 of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinal series, that day finally came, as Paul VI bested St. John’s, 4-3. The Cadets shrugged, then rattled off wins by 11, eight and five runs to win the WCAC and reaffirm what has long held true in the D.C. area: it’s St. John’s baseball, and then it’s everyone else.

“Success begets success,” St. John’s Coach Mark Gibbs said.

The Cadets pitching staff finished with 13 shutouts and eight one-run outings; the offense scored at least 10 runs 13 times. In the aggregate, the Cadets outscored opponents 282-44.

Filling in behind them, Archbishop Spalding (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference A champions) and Georgetown Prep (Interstate Athletic Conference champions) both rattled off impressive postseason runs, battling against tough private schools before peaking when it mattered most.

Sherwood and Madison lead the area’s public schools, both featuring senior-laden rosters with stars that had become unavoidably great during their high school careers. River Hill, which won the Maryland 3A state title, and St. Albans, which conquered D.C.’s championship tournament, are joined in the back half of the rankings by Northern Virginia contenders who fell just short of championships: Independence, Westfield and Freedom (South Riding).

The class of the area and one of the top teams in the country, the talented, disciplined Cadets cruised to the WCAC title.

2. Archbishop Spalding (22-6-1) LR: 2

A dominant pitching staff with five Division I commits carried the Cavaliers to back-to-back MIAA A titles.

3. Georgetown Prep (25-7) LR: 4

The Little Hoyas won their fourth consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship behind a crop of Division I-bound seniors.

4. Sherwood (23-3) LR: 5

The Warriors became the first team since 1992 to three-peat as Maryland state champions, rolling past Urbana in the 4A championship game.

5. Madison (23-5) LR: 9

Behind mighty Bryce Eldridge and a cast of clutch teammates, the Warhawks won their second Class 6 state championship in the past three seasons.

6. River Hill (21-4) LR: Not ranked

The Hawks were unstoppable down the stretch, riding the hot hand of Henry Zatkowski to a 3A state title.

7. Independence (25-2) LR: NR

With a talented senior class headed by Tyler Fetterman, Jack McDonald and David Mendez, the Tigers reached the Class 5 state title game.

8. St. Albans (25-9) LR: 6

The Bulldogs rebounded from an IAC semifinal loss and roared to a D.C. State Athletic Association title with gutsy pitching and defense.

9. Westfield (20-8) LR: NR

With Jonny Farmelo, Joey Mitchell and a whole bunch of depth behind them, the Bulldogs beat No. 5 Madison in the region championship before falling to the Warhawks in the state championship game.

10. Freedom (South Riding) (23-4) LR: NR

The Eagles, state champions in 2022, won the Class 6 Region B title and reached the state semifinal game while outscoring their opponents 243-51.

