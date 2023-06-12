Boys’ soccer final Top 10: Lewis leads list despite championship heartbreak

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the best boys’ soccer programs in Northern Virginia, the end of this season was marked mostly with disappointment. In an area that usually produces a handful of state champions, there was only one this spring: the Meridian Mustangs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meridian captured the Class 3 title Saturday, beating Charlottesville on penalty kicks after a scoreless match.

“One of our team mottos is about the three Bs: breathe, believe and battle,” Mustangs Coach Nathan Greiner said. “We breathe when things aren’t going right, we always believe, and we always battle.”

Outside of the Mustangs, local programs came up short this year. Lewis made it the furthest of the Class 6 contenders, losing to Kellam in Sunday’s championship game. In Class 5, Riverside lost a heartbreaker to Cox in the semifinals. And in Class 4, Loudoun County lost its semifinal on penalty kicks.

Lewis, having reached the Class 6 final twice in the past three years, leads our final rankings of the season.

1. Lewis (13-7-1) Last ranked: Not ranked

The Lancers’ postseason run ended just short of a Class 6 title.

2. Hayfield (16-2-3) LR: 7

The Hawks’ historic season ended in penalty kicks in the Class 6 semifinals.

3. Riverside (19-3-1) LR: 4

For a second consecutive season, the Rams saw a promising postseason run end at the hands of Cox.

4. Meridian (18-3-1) LR: NR

A plucky, senior-led Mustangs team captured the 12th state title in program history.

5. Loudoun County (20-3-1) LR: 8

The Captains’ strong season ended with a penalty-kick defeat against Smithfield in the Class 4 semifinals.

6. Herndon (13-2-3) LR: 6

The Hornets, winners of the Class 6 Region D title, fell to Lewis in the state quarterfinals.

7. Battlefield (15-6-1) LR: NR

The Bobcats topped Forest Park in the Class 6 Region B title game.

8. Tuscarora (14-4-3) LR: 5

The Huskies reached the Class 4 quarterfinals, where they fell to Jefferson Forest.

9. Forest Park (13-6-2) LR: NR

After knocking out undefeated Osbourn in the region tournament, the Bruins lost to Kellam in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

10. Osbourn (20-1) LR: 1

The Eagles were bit by the injury bug at the wrong time and saw an undefeated campaign end in the region semifinals.

