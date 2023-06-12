Epic putt gives Canadian Open first homegrown winner in 69 years

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A week for the PGA Tour that began with the biggest and most controversial off-course news in decades ended with one of the most memorable and galvanizing non-major moments in the sport’s recent history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With a 72-foot eagle putt Sunday in a playoff, Canada’s Nick Taylor became his country’s first winner of the Canadian Open in 69 years.

The jaw-dropping make on the 18th green set off a jubilant scene that seemed more likely to occur at the Ryder Cup than at a non-elevated event tucked between the prestigious Memorial Tournament and the U.S. Open.

WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 72 FEET! 🏆@NTaylorGolf59 wins @RBCCanadianOpen with the longest putt of his career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lJtiIM43vN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2023

“The crowd support was the most unbelievable thing I’ve probably ever experienced in my life,” Taylor, 35, said at his winner’s news conference. “To kind of break that curse, if you want to call it that — I’m pretty speechless. I don’t think it’s going to sink in for quite some time, what happened today.”

As soon as Taylor’s putt dropped, giving him the win over England’s Tommy Fleetwood, many in the packed crowd at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf & Country Club began to rush toward the green. That throng included fellow Canadian PGA Tour players Adam Hadwin — who was tackled by a security guard as he tried to spray Taylor with champagne — Corey Conners and Mike Weir.

Until Sunday, the most recent Canadian winner of the country’s national open was Pat Fletcher in 1954. Fletcher was born in England before moving as a child to British Columbia, meaning that before Taylor, who was born in Manitoba and raised in British Columbia, the previous Canada-born winner was Karl Keffer in 1914.

Taylor could only make history, though, after he scrambled to make the cut following an opening round of 75. What ensued was some of the best golf in the now-three-time PGA Tour winner’s career. He shot 67 in the second round to get to the weekend, then fired a course-record 63 on Saturday, which pulled him to within three shots of the lead going into the final round.

Taylor’s triumphant performance Sunday included an 18-hole round of 66 that ended with two birdies — the second coming on a tricky, 11-foot putt — that he needed to tie Fleetwood at 17 under. That set the stage for four playoff holes, the first of which required another birdie from Taylor to keep pace with Fleetwood.

Taylor said afterward of his epic eagle putt that while previous experiences on the 18th green had given him a good idea of what kind of line his putt would need in the final 15 feet or so, there was “a lot of luck for that to go in the hole.”

“For that to drop was a huge surprise,” he added, “but an amazing one.”

Will watch every view there is of this one https://t.co/1FAEfnUsW3 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 11, 2023

In a tweet congratulating Taylor, Fleetwood wrote, “What an unbelievable 3 days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country! We’ll start again tomorrow. See you at work.”

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” said Hadwin, a fellow British Columbia native who played youth golf with Taylor. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

“I’m not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot eagle putt … to get it done, but what a way to go.”

“That is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!!!!” Mackenzie Hughes, another Canadian player who missed the cut on Friday, exclaimed in a tweet Sunday.

A former Canadian PGA Tour player, now-retired Ian Leggatt, tweeted that it was “tough to explain what it means” to see Taylor get the long-awaited win for their country.

“Extremely proud of him,” wrote Leggatt, who won the 2002 Tucson Open, “and what that means to all of Canadians that have played in the PGA Tour.”

A win for their country 🇨🇦



Canadian players watched on as @NTaylorGolf59 won @RBCCanadianOpen with an unreal 72-foot eagle. pic.twitter.com/kYtun47ceH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2023

Taylor’s triumph not only gave Canada an unprecedented four PGA Tour winners this season — Hughes, Conners and countryman Adam Svensson had previously topped the field — but it also boosted Taylor to sixth in the FedEx Cup standings, behind only Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau.

“That’s probably the best I’ve struck the ball, tee to green,” Taylor said, “and the putter was hot.”

The remarkable eagle putt and subsequent celebration put a happy cap on a week at Oakdale that had begun with turmoil, following the unexpected news that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is bankrolling the upstart LIV Golf tour, were joining forces and dropping all litigation.

Among the Canadian Open contestants expressing shock at the development were Hughes and Hadwin, who said Tuesday he anticipated “a lot of screaming and yelling” at a meeting later that day with tour commissioner Jay Monahan. One of the architects of an agreement hammered out in secret with the tour’s deep-pocketed rival, Monahan subsequently described the meeting as “intense, certainly heated.”

Rory McIlroy, who had been the most vocal and blunt critic of LIV Golf on the tour, said Wednesday he felt “somewhat like a sacrificial lamb” for having sided so strongly with the PGA Tour only to see it suddenly bring LIV’s backers into the fold.

McIlroy entered Sunday in a six-way tie for second behind C.T. Pan, but the Northern Irish star fell to a tie for ninth after a final-round 72. Pan finished tied for third, one shot out of the playoff, with Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai, who combined with Fleetwood to give England three top-five finishers.

The day, though, firmly belonged to Canada, thanks to Taylor’s crowd-pleasing heroics.

“It was the most incredible atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s not even close, I think. Even walking the first tee today, walking to the first green, there’s ovations on every single tee and green,” said Taylor, who was serenaded at times with Canada’s national anthem. “When Tommy would miss and they cheered, I kind of felt bad for him. But I knew just how pumped they were, and they were trying to put every ounce of energy into it to help me pull it through.”

