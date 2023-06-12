Girls’ soccer Top 10: Four state champions headline final rankings

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Years from now, the players involved in this past weekend’s Virginia soccer state championship games may not be able to recall every detail of what happened on the field. But, for the teams that won it all, the postgame scene will be remembered forever. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “After that final whistle, I didn’t know whether to cry or to scream or what,” Brentsville District midfielder Peyton McGovern said after the Tigers won the Class 3 crown. “There’s so many mixed emotions, but it’s amazing.”

“There’s just so much going on inside,” Tuscarora midfielder Ava Marvin said after her team won the Class 4 title. “You’re happy because you did it. You’re sad because it’s over. It’s a pretty raw few minutes.”

“There’s just no words for that moment,” said Colgan forward Samantha DeGuzman, who provided the assist on the Sharks’ winning goal in the Class 6 championship game.

Tuscarora, Colgan and Brentsville ended memorable seasons with championship victories, but our final rankings are led by the Independence Tigers.

The fourth-year Loudoun County program was dominant all spring, averaging more than six goals and suffering just one loss. In Saturday’s Class 5 championship game, senior Kaitlyn Nimmer had a hat trick to cap the year with the program’s first state title.

“It’s very surreal,” Coach Ann Vierkorn said. “These kids are special athletes. This was our second championship appearance in three years, and you can’t do that without athletes who have completely bought in.”

1. Independence (22-1) Last ranked: 6

The Tigers were an unstoppable force out of Loudoun County, winning every region tournament game by mercy rule en route to the first state title in program history.

2. Colgan (21-1-1) LR: 3

The Sharks rode an unbreakable defense and an explosive offense to the first state title in program history.

3. Tuscarora (20-2-1) LR: Not ranked

The Huskies made it back to the Class 4 championship game and earned a program-changing 2-0 win over Western Albemarle.

4. Battlefield (17-3-3) LR: 10

The Bobcats pieced together a resilient postseason run, making it to the Class 6 finals for the first time since 2016.

5. Brentsville District (22-1) LR: NR

The Tigers won a Virginia state title for the first time in 20 years.

6. Oakton (17-2) LR: 7

After a strong run that included district and region titles, the Cougars fell to Colgan in the Class 6 semifinals.

7. Madison (15-4-1) LR: 2

The Warhawks’ season ended when they lost to Battlefield in sudden-death overtime during the Class 6 semifinals.

8. Lake Braddock (15-5) LR: NR

The Bruins picked up district and region titles.

9. Fairfax (15-3-2) LR: 4

The Lions, a Class 6 quarterfinalist, opened the season by going 15 matches without a loss.

10. Stone Bridge (15-6) LR: 5

The Bulldogs lost, 1-0, to eventual finalist Deep Run in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

