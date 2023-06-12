A Stanford pitcher threw a complete game. It took 156 pitches.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews struck out a career-high 16 in an 8-3 super regional win over Texas on Sunday, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday with a berth in the College World Series on the line. Mathews needed an astounding 156 pitches to finish off the Longhorns at Stanford’s Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, leading some to question Cardinal Coach David Esquer’s decision not to go to the bullpen.

“We couldn’t drag him off the mound when we wanted to,” Esquer told the San Francisco Chronicle after watching his team win its 13th consecutive game at home when facing elimination since the 2019 postseason. “In the dugout, we couldn’t get him to not go back out.”

Mathews, who allowed eight hits and a walk in improving to 10-4, has thrown at least 100 pitches in 15 of his 17 starts this year, including two in the postseason. The Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year was a 19th-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays last July, but opted to return to school for his senior year. His performance Sunday came nine days after LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, who is projected to be the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in next month’s draft, raised some eyebrows — and likely left the MLB teams in position to select him grimacing — when he was allowed to throw 124 pitches in a complete game win over Tulane.

“I told them I was good to go,” Mathews said in an on-field interview after Sunday’s win. “It wasn’t like they were going to try to take the rock out of my hands.”

Mathews, who threw 180 pitches over two games in four days in his previous two appearances this postseason, is well aware of the inherent risks of throwing a baseball repeatedly. As ESPN play-by-play man Mike Monaco mentioned when Mathews took the mound at the start of the ninth inning, MLB.com’s 119th-ranked draft prospect gave a presentation in a class last week about alternatives to Tommy John surgery.

“We say that to say this guy, as much as any pitcher you will find in college baseball, is well versed in everything that’s at stake,” Monaco said.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Mathews allowed a double to Texas’s Jack O’Dowd, prompting a visit from Stanford pitching coach Thomas Eager. Brandt Pacer was warm in the bullpen and Mathews was at 150 pitches, but after a “pretty stern conversation,” he remained in the game. Six pitches later, he got Mitchell Daly to ground out.

“I told’em I was good to go, and they weren’t going to get the rock out of my hand”



Mathews’s 156 pitches were the most by a Stanford player in a postseason game since Jason Young threw 167 pitches in the 1999 College World Series. Jeremy Guthrie threw 147 pitches for the Cardinal in the 2002 regional round before enjoying a 13-year career in the major leagues, where 156-pitch outings are now almost unheard of.

Only two major league pitchers — Ron Villone and Livan Hernandez — have thrown at least 150 pitches in a game since 2000. The last major leaguer to eclipse 156 pitches was knuckleballer Tim Wakefield, who threw 169 pitches in 1997. No major league pitcher has thrown more than 135 pitches in a game since Tim Lincecum threw 148 in his 2013 no-hitter.

When asked if he envisioned moments like Sunday’s game when he decided to return to school rather than sign with the Rays, Mathews was blunt.

“No, you don’t envision this, unfortunately,” he said. “My stuff’s not that good.”

His 16 strikeouts were the most by a pitcher in a super regional game since Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker struck out 19 — on 131 pitches — in 2019.

“I probably got three outs in me [Monday],” Mathews later joked.

Unless Stanford wins Monday to clinch its third consecutive trip to Omaha, Mathews’s next pitch will almost certainly come as a pro.

