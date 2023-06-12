To the Nationals’ Riley Adams, catching part-time is a full-time job

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Baseball is a Sorting Hat of sorts, an honest game that bluntly tells prodigious athletes just how prodigious they are. Let’s say a guy — a 6-foot-5 pitcher from a Florida hotbed, a small outfielder from an even smaller town in the Dominican Republic — happens to be one of the 780 active MLB players on a given day. If he’s from the United States, he was almost certainly a youth star, then a high school star, then a college standout unless he was drafted and signed before he could enroll. If he’s from Latin America, he probably attracted scouts when he was 12 — maybe younger — and has been demanding eyeballs ever since. Almost every one of the 780 players, if not all of them, were full-time starters in the minor leagues. And then they get to the majors, where there are only so many spots to go around.

Riley Adams knows a thing or two about that.

“It’s hard when you’re used to playing and then you, uh, ... don’t play a lot anymore,” said Adams, who is the Washington Nationals’ backup catcher and has started 13 of their 64 games. “But I know I could be a starter in this league. I know I could catch 130, 140 games and help a team win. You can’t think you’re a career-long bench player because then you’ve sort of sealed your own fate, right? I know I can play.”

To be clear, Adams is not suggesting he should start over Keibert Ruiz, the switch-hitting 24-year-old whom Washington signed to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension in March. Each was acquired at the 2021 trade deadline, Adams from the Toronto Blue Jays for reliever Brad Hand, Ruiz as the centerpiece of the blockbuster deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adams, 26, knows the pecking order, just as he knows he could be a regular in a different situation.

But what Adams outlined is an element of being a backup catcher: He has to prepare as if he could play an inning, nine innings or nine innings over and over at a moment’s notice. He has to be comfortable with every pitcher on the staff. Every pitcher on the staff has to be comfortable with him. He needs to memorize their signs, the scouting reports, the dos and don’ts for any opponent. Catching once or twice a week is an around-the-clock deal. And Adams is pretty good at it.

“I feel like I’m learning how to stay engaged and locked in when I’m not in the lineup,” he said. “It’s not necessarily natural, but you treat your non-playing days like game days in your own way. Then you treat your game days like game days, too, which doesn’t take any adjusting. For example, if I’m not starting, I create situations in my head during batting practice and compete with myself. But if I am starting, I am focused on the game plan and the pitcher, and hitting becomes secondary. BP that day is probably a little more passive. It ebbs and flows.”

His offense, though secondary to his defense, has improved in a small sample. Last year, a season split by working on his hitting and catching with Class AAA Rochester, Adams had a .555 OPS and struck out in almost 30 percent of his 155 plate appearances in the majors. This year, despite some regression in his past two starts, Adams has an .851 OPS with a similarly high strikeout rate in 51 plate appearances. He is doing more damage when he makes contact.

Behind the plate, his game-planning and game-calling are ahead of his receiving. According to advanced defensive metrics, neither he nor Ruiz is particularly good at pitch framing, a skill that could become far less important if MLB adopts an automated strike zone in the near future. For Adams, his 6-foot-4 frame can make it tough for the umpire to see low strikes, which he is mindful of while trying to present pitches. With less than two strikes and no runners on base, he often catches on one knee so he can get beneath the pitch and avoid blocking the ump’s vision (at least as much as he can).

But both catchers have been regularly complimented for how they work with the pitchers and the coaching staff. To that end, one member of the organization, who is not authorized to speak publicly about personnel, laid out Adams’s case to stick around. Following this season, the Nationals could have him under team control for a minimum of four more years.

“Depending on what you want out of a backup catcher, and opinions on that may vary, I think he’s settling into the role really well,” the person said. “Look, if robo umps come along, he has a solid arm, pitchers seem to like him a lot, and he’s a strong guy who can run into a homer every now and then. That works for me.”

After Ruiz and Adams, Drew Millas (25 years old) and Israel Pineda (23) are the next catchers in line. Pineda debuted in September but has battled injuries over the past few months, most recently a left oblique strain. Millas, promoted to Rochester in late May, has impressed throughout 2023. Before he left Class AA Harrisburg, he posted a .992 OPS in 25 games, including 16 walks to 16 strikeouts. After 11 games in Class AAA, he has walked once, struck out 10 times and has a .676 OPS, a tiny sample that shows he needs to adjust to better pitching.

In FanGraphs’ latest look at the Nationals’ system, Eric Longenhagen ranked Millas as the team’s sixth-best prospect, saying that “while Millas will likely be the switch-hitting Robin to Keibert Ruiz’s Batman for the next half decade or so, he’s going to be a luxury to have in that role.” His defense projects well to the major league level. His offensive profile feels similar to what Washington has seen from Ruiz: a lot of contact, flashes of power mixed in.

If the FanGraphs prediction plays out, Millas would squeeze out Adams and leave no room for Pineda, either. The Nationals’ catching situation, then, in a nutshell: three dudes trying to position themselves behind Ruiz. Adams’s audition is coming on the job.

“You know, for me, Riley Adams has done a great job,” Manager Dave Martinez said when asked for his Platonic ideal of a backup catcher. “I talk to him all the time: ‘Hey, look, your job is to manage the pitching staff, really.’ You come in, you play once or twice a week — you really have to understand the catching part of it.”

