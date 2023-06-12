USMNT names 16 MLS players to Concacaf Gold Cup roster

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As preparations continue for the Concacaf Nations League finals this week, the U.S. men’s national soccer team staff pivoted briefly Monday to another regional tournament that begins in less than two weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Balancing two competitions, interim coach B.J. Callaghan named 23 players to the Concacaf Gold Cup, a three-week, 16-team event June 24-July 16.

Because of scheduling demands, only five players will appear in both tournaments: goalkeepers Sean Johnson and Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Soñora and forward Alex Zendejas.

The Nations League squad is the unofficial “A” squad, featuring top players from European clubs, while 16 MLS players highlight the Gold Cup group.

On Thursday, the United States will face rival Mexico in the Nations League semifinals in greater Las Vegas. The third-place game and final are Sunday. Canada and Panama are in the other bracket.

When that ends, Callaghan will open Gold Cup training camp in Chicago next Tuesday ahead of group play against Jamaica on June 24 at Soldier Field, a qualifying team June 28 in St. Louis and Nicaragua on July 2 in Charlotte.

The United States is seeking to repeat as champion in both tournaments following victories over Mexico in each of the 2021 title games. Like this summer, the U.S. staff used essentially two different rosters two years ago.

“We’re trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition,” Callaghan said in a statement. “Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases, it will be valuable for the group moving forward.”

Callaghan stepped in two weeks ago for fellow World Cup assistant Anthony Hudson, who had taken the interim post early this year when Gregg Berhalter’s contract was not renewed. Hudson departed the program to become head coach of Qatari club Markhiya.

The search for a permanent head coach is expected to conclude by the end of the summer, U.S. Soccer Federation officials have said.

While most of the Gold Cup squad comes from MLS teams, two apiece are from clubs in England, Italy and Mexico and one from the Netherlands.

The foreign-based players are Turner (Arsenal), Soñora (FC Juárez), Zendejas (Club América), goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea), defender Bryan Reynolds (Roma) and midfielders Gianluca Busio (Venezia) and Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar).

The Gold Cup squad includes seven players from the World Cup team: Turner, Johnson, defenders Aaron Long and DeAndre Yedlin, midfielder Cristian Roldan and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

Five dual-nationals will be locked into the U.S. program, should they appear in any Gold Cup matches: Slonina (Poland), attackers Cade Cowell (Mexico) and Julian Gressel (Germany), midfielder Aidan Morris (Canada) and striker Brandon Vazquez (Mexico). The same applies for Soñora (Argentina) in both tournaments.

“Everything we’ve built over the last four years helps us and really comes together in a moment like this,” Callaghan said of the back-to-back competitions. “At the same time, even the younger players have been in our environment over the last couple of months and know what to expect. As long as we continue to keep things consistent, then the expectation is they will be able to pick up and gel as quickly as possible because they’re coming into a familiar environment and know the demands that are going to be placed on them.”

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (Los Angeles FC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Jalen Neal (L.A. Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami).

Midfielders: Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez).

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Brandon Vazquez (Cincinnati), Alex Zendejas (Club América).

