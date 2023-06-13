Boys’ lacrosse final top 10: Georgetown Prep stands above the rest

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After falling to Haverford (Pa.) in overtime early in the season, Georgetown Prep topped Gonzaga in a tight contest, 11-9. That two-goal win March 24 would be the closest game the Little Hoyas played the rest of the way. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Georgetown Prep, the Interstate Athletic Conference champion, ended its season on a 13-game winning streak, beating its IAC opponents by an average of nine goals. The Little Hoyas rank in the top 10 in most national polls and hold the No. 1 spot in The Washington Post’s final boys’ lacrosse rankings this spring.

They are followed by St. John’s, which hoisted the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference trophy again. The Cadets were unbeaten in the area for the second straight year.

Paul VI, ranked No. 3, was held to five or fewer goals just twice — in its two games against St. John’s. The Panthers won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title after coming up short against the Cadets, 9-5, in the WCAC title game.

Elsewhere, Broadneck rises after completing a 20-0 season culminating with its first Maryland 4A title since 1997. Madison enters after claiming its third Virginia Class 6 title in the past four postseasons.

1. Georgetown Prep (16-2) Last ranked: 1

The Little Hoyas defeated Landon, 14-9, and claimed their first IAC title since 2019.

2. St. John’s (15-3) LR: 2

The Cadets repeated as WCAC champions and were unbeaten in the area again.

3. Paul VI (18-5) LR: 5

The Panthers knocked off Episcopal, 9-5, to win the VISAA title, capping a season in which they averaged 11 goals.

4. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (14-5) LR: 4

After a promising start that included a 17-13 win over Georgetown Prep on March 7, the Saints, who will graduate 18 seniors, bowed out in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A quarterfinals with a 15-11 loss to Boys’ Latin.

5. Gonzaga (13-8) LR: 3

The Eagles fell to Paul VI, 6-2, in the WCAC semifinals.

6. Broadneck (20-0) LR: 8

The Bruins blew out Sherwood, 16-6, in the Maryland 4A title game to complete an undefeated season.

7. Landon (12-7) LR: 9

The Bears defeated Episcopal, 11-9, in the IAC semifinals to reach the title game.

8. Episcopal (16-5) LR: 10

The Maroon was one of the best private school teams in Virginia; it lost to Paul VI in the VISAA championship game.

9. Bullis (15-8) LR: 6

The Bulldogs fell to Georgetown Prep, 14-5, in an IAC semifinal.

10. Madison (20-2) LR: Not ranked

The Warhawks continued rising, winning their last 13 games as they secured their second straight Virginia Class 6 title with a 14-4 win against Cosby.

