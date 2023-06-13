Aliyah Boston sends the Mystics home unhappy at end of three-game trip

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston and Shakira Austin shared the court as they warmed up before Tuesday night’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 2023 No. 1 draft pick by the Indiana Fever was on one end with her waist-length red braids swinging as the 2022 No. 3 draft pick by the Washington Mystics went through her routine with her strawberry-blond curls bouncing up and down.

The centers had their battles while in the Southeastern Conference and were about to face each other as professionals for the first time. The first round went to the favorite to be named rookie of the year.

Boston had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in an 87-66 victory for the Fever. Austin countered with just six points and five rebounds, and the Mystics gave up 40 points in the paint.

Washington (5-4) finished 2-1 on its three-game trip to Seattle and Indianapolis. Coach Eric Thibault and star forward Elena Delle Donne said fatigue from travel and playing two games in Seattle were not excuses. Thibault, who was called for a technical foul in the third quarter, was the most visibly frustrated he has been this season.

“Bad — the first time we’ve really been bad,” Thibault said of his team’s defense. “Just got our butts kicked — physically, on the glass, in the paint. First time I felt like we [didn’t bring] the necessary effort from a physical standpoint. At least not consistent.”

The Mystics have had stretches of offensive struggles — and they shot just 33.3 percent Tuesday — but they usually can lean on their defensive strength. That proved to be a problem against the Fever (3-6), which had a 17-5 run in the second quarter and a 13-1 jaunt in the third. Washington sandwiched halftime with a 13-1 run for a 45-41 lead, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

Delle Donne scored a team-high 17 points and moved to No. 30 on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, but she was the only Mystics player in double figures. Brittney Sykes finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

For the first time this season, Austin went without a double-double for the second consecutive game.

“Just felt like we would get like a little glimpse of us and then it would go away,” Delle Donne said. “A lot of times it was a defensive lapse, or we played great defense and then we’d just give up a putback — things that just crush you. So, yeah, this is a frustrating one.”

Boston wasn’t a one-woman show for Indiana, which shot 47.1 percent: Kelsey Mitchell poured in 19 points and moved to No. 2 on the Fever’s all-time scoring list. Three other players had eight points apiece.

“We just got outworked — it’s as simple as that,” Sykes said. “... It’s literally we either do it and win, or we don’t and we get a result like you did today. We’ve got to eat this one and get ready for the weekend.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Delle Donne’s back

Delle Donne returned after missing Sunday’s win over the Storm with neck tightness. She said her neck had been bothering her before this three-game trip, and the long journey to Seattle didn’t help.

The two-time MVP compared it to a kink in your neck that has to be worked out but said the tightness didn’t have anything to do with the back issues that plagued her over the previous three seasons. Thibault said Delle Donne was not under a minutes restriction, but he planned to monitor his substitution patterns so she didn’t sit too long and get stiff.

Delle Donne ended up playing 28 minutes — a bit below her average of 32.3 coming in.

Boston brings it

Boston was named rookie of the month for May. She leads all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes per game. At one point Tuesday, she bodied her way through Austin for a layup, then used a step-through for another layup on the next possession.

Fever Coach Christie Sides called Boston a special player who has all the intangibles, but one thing about her has surprised the first-year coach.

“Her basketball IQ is what kind of caught me off guard,” Sides said. “... I really watched her for several years and I knew it was high, but I bet she could tell you where everybody on the floor should be at every position. And for a post player, that’s really special.”

Commissioner’s Cup update

Washington fell to 2-3 in Commissioner’s Cup games and sits 2½ games back of first-place Connecticut. There is a $500,00 prize pool for the champion, which does add some incentive, the players said.

“It matters, for sure,” Atkins said, “because of the prize money that comes with the Commissioner’s Cup — let’s be honest here.”

Austin added with a chuckle, “Money game!”

Up next

The Mystics host Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury at 8 p.m. Friday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

