Back in Houston, Nats don’t have an answer for the Astros’ power surge

HOUSTON — Patrick Corbin made just two mistakes Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. But when a team is struggling offensively as the Washington Nationals are and the defending World Series champions are standing in your way, two mistakes can be tough to overcome. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Corbin’s first misstep was a fifth-inning change-up to the Houston Astros’ Mauricio Dubón that caught too much of the plate — Dubón deposited it into the Crawford Boxes in left field. His second came later in the inning when Kyle Tucker turned on an inside fastball and sent it into the seats in right. Those swings gave the Astros a two-run lead. They ultimately slugged their way to a 6-1 win by hitting four homers, handing the Nationals their seventh loss in eight games.

“It was supposed to be a four-seamer away, so [I] missed it by three feet,” Corbin said of the pitch on Tucker’s homer. “That was right where he likes it, so kind of the one pitch I’d definitely like to have back. The other homer was a change-up — not terrible location, but sometimes they put good swings on it.”

When Corbin took the mound Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, the scene evoked memories of when he earned the win in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series with three scoreless innings of relief behind Max Scherzer. Corbin called the experience “unlike anything else,” but he hasn’t been the same since. After Tuesday’s outing, his season ERA is 4.81 — a significant improvement from last year’s 6.31. But his career ERA in four-plus seasons with Washington is 4.92.

The team behind Corbin looked much different Tuesday, too. He is the only player on the active roster who played on the World Series squad. The others still with the Nationals (26-39) are working their way back from injury.

Center fielder Victor Robles — sidelined since early May with a back injury — played seven innings Tuesday for Class AAA Rochester and hit a pair of home runs and a double. Reliever Tanner Rainey threw a 25-pitch bullpen session recently, another step in his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Left-hander Sean Doolittle, also coming off elbow surgery, is pitching for Class AA Harrisburg. Former ace Stephen Strasburg may not pitch again.

“Brings back good memories. I was sitting around here with some of the guys that were here in ’19 — not many of us left — but we were reminiscing a little bit,” Manager Dave Martinez said before the game of being back in Houston. “It was fun, but we got to go 1-0 today and put that aside. [The Astros are] playing pretty good.”

Houston (38-29) has been to the past two World Series and prevailed last year, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. Their championship roster remains mostly intact, and Corbin was able to keep them mostly under wraps, but he wasn’t efficient. He issued four walks with two outs — and walked five in all — and that ran up his pitch count.

The home runs didn’t come on poorly located pitches, but the Astros took advantage anyway. Corbin threw 91 pitches over five innings and allowed just four hits, but the walks were problematic.

The Nationals had just six hits Tuesday, and this loss highlighted their continued inability to generate extra-base hits. Only two hits — a third-inning double by CJ Abrams and an eighth-inning two-bagger by Lane Thomas — went for extra bases.

Abrams’s double gave the Nationals an opportunity to grab the lead; it put runners on second and third with no outs. But Alex Call popped up a bunt for the first out. Thomas struck out on a ball in the dirt. Then Luis García grounded out to first.

Washington has the sixth-best batting average (.261) in the majors — well above the Astros (.246) in 17th. But the pitching-focused Astros — their ERA of 3.28 is by far the best in the majors — have a higher slugging percentage (.401) than the Nationals (.388) despite having 22 fewer hits.

It appeared Dominic Smith — who homered in Sunday’s win at Atlanta — would provide the Nationals with another extra-base hit in the seventh when he smashed the ball to the warning track. But Astros center fielder Jake Meyers made a leaping catch at the wall. That let right-hander Hunter Brown complete seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits.

“We saw a lot of foul balls over our dugout today,” Martinez said. “And that indicates that they were sitting on soft stuff when they should be sitting on fastballs.”

In the bottom of the inning, catcher Martín Maldonado — a .188 hitter — clubbed a solo home run into the Crawford Boxes off Chad Kuhl. The Astros tacked on another run later on a José Abreu single that scored Jose Altuve.

García had an RBI single in the eighth to put the Nationals on the board. But just when Washington had a glimmer of hope, the Astros responded.

Chas McCormick hit the Astros’ fourth solo home run of the night — and their third into the Crawford Boxes — as Thaddeus Ward watched from the mound in disbelief. Later, Altuve added an RBI single for good measure. Four years after a very different group of Nationals made history here, the Astros’ power did much more damage than Washington’s contact could Tuesday night.

