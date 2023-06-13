Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Being the “get off my lawn” guy that I’ve become in my dotage, it takes a lot to get me as giddy about sports as I once was. And yet, there I was on Sunday — twice — feeling like the kid who got chills almost any time the Mets won a baseball game, and shouting with real joy at the television set.

Twice, in the same day — on a day the Mets lost (again) to fall four games under .500 — I had a smile on my face: shortly after noon, and again at almost 8 p.m.

And to show you how wild and crazy sports can be at their best, the two guys who had me in this state were a tennis player who is arguably the best to ever play his sport, and a golfer who not every golf fan had ever heard of before Sunday.

Novak Djokovic, who won the French Open on Sunday for his record 23rd major title, has been a polarizing figure for years. Some of it wasn’t his fault. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were so popular among tennis fans that when Djokovic came along to challenge them, he was often cast as the villain.

Nick Taylor has never been controversial. He’s a 35-year-old Canadian golfer who has had a solid career — three wins on the PGA Tour after Sunday — but was less well known than some of the tour’s glamour caddies.

But there he was Sunday, carrying the hopes and dreams of Canada, dueling with English Ryder Cupper Tommy Fleetwood in a four-hole playoff to decide the Canadian Open. No Canadian golfer had won the country’s national championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954 — 69 years ago.

The closest a Canadian had come to winning the championship since Fletcher was Mike Weir, who lost in a playoff to Vijay Singh in 2004, a year after he became the first Canadian to win the Masters. A few years later, Weir told me that he was almost as disappointed to lose that playoff as he was overjoyed to win the Masters.

Weir was there Sunday, watching with an intensity that matched the look on his face when he’s competing. And, when Taylor’s 72-foot eagle putt — that’s not a typo; it was 72 feet and 6 inches, to be exact — went in the hole, Weir and who knows how many thousands of Canadians joined in the celebration.

Earlier in the day, after Djokovic had beaten Casper Ruud in straight sets of the French Open final, one of the first to congratulate him was Tom Brady: football’s GOAT watching tennis’s GOAT. Ruud is an excellent player — he’s been in three of the last five major finals — but after Djokovic won a first set tiebreaker, 7-1, he had no chance.

“It’s impossible to explain how incredible you are,” Ruud said to Djokovic during the awards ceremony. “Another day, another record for you.”

Ho-hum.

Except there is nothing ho-hum about Djokovic’s tennis or the golden age he has played in. He, Nadal and Federer have now won 65 majors, even while competing against one another on a regular basis. They are, almost without argument, the three best players of all time — although some would hold out for Rod Laver who won the calendar Grand Slam twice and retired with 11 major titles even though he was being banned from the majors for five years because he was a “professional.”

Regardless, the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic era has been extraordinary. Nadal has won in Paris 14 times but had to sit out this year because of hip surgery. He turned 37 earlier this month and hopes to come back to play one more year. Djokovic, who turned 36 in May, shows no signs of slowing down.

What is most underrated about Djokovic is his mind. Certainly, he has all the shots in his arsenal needed to be a champion, but he is at his best in crucial moments. He played six tiebreaker sets in Paris, won them all and committed zero unforced errors in those tiebreakers.

Still, people sometimes don’t want to give him his due because he’s so polarizing. He is often thoughtful and insightful, but also stubborn and error-prone, off the court if not on.

Sunday was his third French Open victory; he’s now the only player in history to have won all four majors at least three times. He accepted the Coupe des Mousquetaires from Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win that cup, 40 years ago. .

Forty years seems like the blink of an eye compared to the 69 years Canadians had waited to see a Canadian win their national Open, which was first played in 1904.

The final round at Oakdale Golf & Country Club was a wild scramble all afternoon until Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt at the final hole to finish with a 17-under-par 271. For a while, that appeared to be good enough. But Fleetwood, playing two holes behind, birdied 16 and 17 to match Taylor, and then the playoff began.

First, both made birdies at 18. Then, both parred 18 and 9. Back to 18. Taylor reached in two, while Fleetwood laid up and hit his third shot to 12 feet. On CBS, Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman wondered who had the advantage: Taylor, 72 feet away in two, or Fleetwood, 12 feet away in three.

The answer came quickly when Taylor’s putt slammed into the stick and dropped into the hole, one of golf’s most memorable finishes ever.

The best part of those two wins?

Within minutes of Djokovic’s win, Nadal posted a tweet congratulating him for reaching a number that once seemed impossible. “Many congrats on this amazing achievement,” Nadal wrote.

And not long after giving Taylor a warm hug, Fleetwood posted a congratulatory tweet of his own, telling Taylor “What an amazing three days of golf you’ve just played and what a moment for you and your country.”

Nothing but class. And what a week for sports, no matter how many years you’ve been watching them.

