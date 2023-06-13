Shannon Sharpe announces his departure from Fox Sports show

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL star who co-hosted “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1 with Skip Bayless since 2016, announced his departure from the show on Tuesday. “Ladies and gentlemen, this is officially my last day at work,” he said during the show. “After seven years, the train stops for Shannon Sharpe and Undisputed right here.”

Sharpe’s departure follows a May 31 New York Post report that the Hall of Fame tight end reached a buyout agreement with Fox Sports, the parent company of Fox Sports 1. That report said Sharpe’s final show would be aired after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, which ended with a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Sharpe, 54, teamed with Bayless in 2016, more than a decade after announcing his retirement from the NFL at the end of the 2003 season and transitioning into media, where he served as an analyst, commentator and radio co-host. He co-hosted “Undisputed” with Bayless, who left ESPN’s “First Take” in 2016.

.@ShannonSharpe says goodbye to Undisputed and thanks Skip Bayless and the fans: pic.twitter.com/iCFbABvipi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 13, 2023

Sharpe’s possible departure became a topic of discussion on social media after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during an early January game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the game was canceled, Bayless said on Twitter, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Sharpe did not appear on air the following morning and when he returned a day later, he publicly disagreed with Bayless’s tweet and said he hoped his co-host would delete the post. Bayless interrupted Sharpe to say he stood by his tweet, producing a tense exchange where Sharpe said “I can’t even get through a monologue without you interrupting me.”

On Tuesday, Sharpe wiped away tears as he thanked Bayless and others for helping his career.

“Skip Bayless. You fought for me, bruh,” Sharpe said. “I’m here because of you. You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You’ve allowed me to share the platform.

“All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow that night, know I gave you everything I had.”

