Softball final Top 10: Elation everywhere as area teams pile up titles

The dogpile is a staple in softball. It’s a celebration that culminates of months of competition and signifies the successful end of a season. A number of teams across the Washington area got the chance to toss their equipment into the sky and pounce on one another in bliss before being handed a state championship trophy.

Virginia state champions McLean and Woodgrove each converged on the infield after clinching title victories, whereas St. John’s ambushed sophomore Cameron Corbett along the third base line after she hit a walk-off triple to win the D.C. State Athletic Association championship for the Cadets.

Senior ace Katie Kutz and Bishop O’Connell have dogpiled on the dirt before — but that didn’t make the Knights’ Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship victories any less special.

“At the end, I think we were just all happy that this is how we end the season,” sophomore catcher Ari Clark said after the Knights’ VISAA championship win over Potomac last month. “It’s not fun, exactly, to work this hard just to lose.”

With the dust settled, here are The Post’s final rankings for the spring.

1. O’Connell (21-0) Last ranked: 2

The Knights successfully defended their WCAC and VISAA titles, extending their perennial dominance in the state of Virginia with another undefeated season. O’Connell is 53-1 over the last four seasons.

2. Damascus (27-1) LR: 1

With ace pitcher Isabella DiGiandomenico at the mound, the Hornets got over the hump in a 2-0 Maryland 3A state championship win over Reservoir.

3. Woodgrove (27-1) LR: 5

The Wolverines didn’t cede a run in state tournament play en route to a 3-0 victory over Hickory in the Class 5 championship game.

4. McLean (16-6) LR: Not ranked

Sophomore Hailey Simpson pitched three complete games in a little over 24 hours as the Highlanders completed an expedited run by ousting defending champion Madison in the Class 6 title game, 2-1.

5. Potomac School (17-2) LR: 6

The Panthers comfortably won another Independent School League title over Flint Hill, 10-0, by mercy rule. Coach Wayne Loving’s team then gave top-ranked O’Connell a tough test in the VISAA state championship but fell to the Knights, 4-2.

6. St. John’s (15-8) LR: NR

The Cadets took home a DCSAA crown over Maret after falling short in the title game the previous two seasons. Corbett’s walk-off triple with two outs in the seventh inning clinched it.

7. Sherwood (15-2) LR: 3

The Warriors fell short in the Maryland Class 4 state semifinals but still had another impressive season, highlighted by another region championship victory.

8. Madison (25-3) LR: 4

The Warhawks again proved to be one of the premier programs in Virginia with another Class 6 state championship appearance and region championship victory.

9. Archbishop Spalding (12-4) LR: NR

Spalding continued its reign over the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland with its fourth straight league title and second straight championship win over John Carroll, 9-6.

10. Reservoir (23-1) LR: NR

The Gators’ only loss of the season came against Damascus in the 3A state title game. Senior UMBC commit Maggie Frisvold finished with 170 strikeouts in the circle and had a .548 batting average.

