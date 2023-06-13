At 22, he helped coach Andrew Luck. Now, he’s helping shape the Commanders.

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tavita Pritchard has made a career out of adjusting. Sixteen years ago, he was thrust into a starting role as a redshirt sophomore quarterback, and two years after that, he was back on the bench, spelling a hotshot sophomore. He has adjusted dreams and adjusted to career changes, and now, after spending the entirety of his life out west, he’s adjusting to the East Coast.

In February, the Washington Commanders hired Pritchard, the 36-year-old former Stanford quarterback and assistant coach, as their quarterbacks coach. He has become one of the most important figures in the team’s offensive transformation, which again has required adjustment — including to the color scheme. When he first saw himself in a burgundy-and-gold Commanders jacket, he believed it looked “straight up cardinal and gold” — like USC’s colors.

“I didn’t even realize it at the time, but I went out there for the first practice, saw myself on film and I was like: ‘I can’t do this. I need a black one,’ ” Pritchard recalled this month.

Pritchard’s focus in Ashburn is a far cry from his days leading Stanford to a legendary upset of the Trojans, even if he does prefer that black jacket. He’s the primary voice in the ears of 22-year-old Sam Howell and veteran Jacoby Brissett as they learn a new offense and vie for the starting job, which may be Howell’s to lose.

“He’s connected with those guys, and he’s doing a hell of a job,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “... He’s very intelligent. I think he brings an energy to that room.”

But Pritchard’s challenge is steep. The Commanders have cycled through eight starting quarterbacks over the past three seasons, are overhauling their offense to install Bieniemy’s West Coast system and no longer have the luxury of time. The franchise is on track to be sold, rendering this season a glorified tryout for almost everyone involved.

The success of the team, which will be dictated in part by the success of its quarterback, could decide many players’ and coaches’ futures. Pritchard’s job may help determine the future shape of the franchise.

A deeper understanding

During his 18 years at Stanford, Pritchard played and coached in the West Coast offense, devised by Bill Walsh. That system, though it has evolved, forms the basis of Andy Reid’s offense in Kansas City, Bieniemy’s in Washington and several others across the NFL.

It’s a timing-based system, with routes synced up to the quarterback’s drops, and generally uses intermediate passes to stretch the field horizontally. For the past three seasons, Washington used Scott Turner’s version of the Air Coryell offense, which has some similar concepts but uses different terminology and emphasizes stretching the field vertically. In the West Coast offense, some play-calls can stretch to more than 20 words, making it paramount that the quarterback masters the language before he can run the system.

“This system, in its purest form, tries to tell a lot of people what to do,” Pritchard said. “… You’re trying to visualize the play as you’re calling it. That is a big part of it. And then it’s just practice. It’s like anything else. It’s a language.”

The terminology can differ from team to team, and Pritchard has had to adapt to Bieniemy’s. But Pritchard’s understanding of the principles runs deep.

“There are a lot of quarterbacks that can’t visualize it, but they can play,” former Stanford coach David Shaw said. “Other quarterbacks, they can visualize it — they can just talk about the game without film or without drawing things on a board. And there are other guys that can visualize it and manipulate it. [Pritchard] was one of those guys.”

Pritchard started his coaching career in 2010, the year he graduated, as a volunteer assistant at Stanford. In 2011, he became a defensive quality control coach, working under Derek Mason, then the Cardinal’s defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. Those early years assisting the secondary afforded Pritchard a robust understanding of the offense, not just from the perspective of the quarterback but from the standpoint of those trying to pick it apart.

“Football is learned differently on either side of the ball,” Pritchard said. “Everything on defense, we’re reacting to the offense. We have to line up to their formation; we go on their snap count. So to have to learn it and then teach it on that side, it’s paying dividends even now, just to be able to see it through that lens.”

As Pritchard’s understanding of the game and the offense grew, so did his ability to teach.

“One of the first things that he coached me on was just X’s and O’s from the mind of a defensive coordinator and explaining the structures of the defense and where all the pieces have to go,” former Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan said. “... He really just kind of simplified it and did a good job of explaining it to someone that wasn’t all that comfortable with it at the time.”

‘Coaches are like magnets’

In 2007, Stanford was a 41-point underdog against USC when Pritchard, in his first career start, led the Cardinal to a 24-23 victory, throwing for the winning touchdown on fourth down with 49 seconds left.

“We have a big banner where our football offices are, and it says ‘the biggest upset in college football history,’ ” said Tanner McKee, the former Stanford quarterback drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles this year. “So, yeah, we all know about that.”

Pritchard started eight more games that season and 12 in 2008. In 2009, he lost the gig to a redshirt freshman from Texas.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard of this guy, but this scrub named Andrew Luck beat me out. Can you believe that?” Pritchard joked. “I was relegated to the bench and held a clipboard. But I didn’t just hold a clipboard.”

The demotion essentially ended Pritchard’s chance of making the NFL as a quarterback, but it opened an opportunity as a coach. On game days, Pritchard wore a headset.

“I refer to him as Andrew Luck’s first quarterback coach,” said Shaw, the Cardinal’s offensive coordinator that season. “We didn’t have anybody with that title at the time. I worked with the quarterbacks as the coordinator, but Andrew trusted Tavita.”

Pritchard was drawn to the sideline, much like his father, a former Washington State center who went on to coach high school football. The same elements Pritchard loved about playing were there in coaching: the crowd on game day, the preparation, the locker-room interactions, the competition.

“You can really see which coaches are like magnets,” Shaw said. “They draw the guys to them. It’s one thing to chase a player, but it’s another thing for the player to come to you. … They trust him. They’re letting him in. They’re responding to him giving them direction. And as a head coach, that’s what you’re really looking for in your assistants.”

Trust and comfort

Pritchard spent five years as Stanford’s offensive coordinator, but he laid the foundation for his future in the NFL long before that as a defensive assistant. He met Bieniemy, now his boss in Washington, through Mason.

When Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator at Colorado, he and Pritchard met up before a game and again at the NFL’s annual quarterback coaching summit, a days-long program that helps spur opportunities for minority coaches.

“I think I gave a talk on, like, progression-based passing and quarterback fundamentals, and I remember [Bieniemy] hitting me up,” Pritchard said. “We talked quarterback play, we talked offense, and then he just said, ‘Hey, I want to stay in touch.’ He had said before, ‘If I get an opportunity, I’d love to consider bringing you along.’ ”

This spring, Pritchard spent some of his first days with the Commanders holed up at team headquarters, learning the nuances of Bieniemy’s offense and poring over tape of his new players — especially Howell.

“Before we were able to meet the guys and kind of get to know them and their personalities, [I tried to learn who they were] on film,” Pritchard said. “I think one of the things that has been most impressive about Sam has just been his mental approach and his attitude, like how he’s come in here. The kid’s a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to be great.”

The Commanders study a heavy dose of Chiefs game tape — not to have Howell and Brissett compare themselves with Patrick Mahomes or even Alex Smith but to help them visualize the offense with their own styles.

“That was the beginning, middle and end for Bill Walsh,” Pritchard said. “It wasn’t so much how we call plays. It was: ‘How do we teach plays? … How do we approach this in a way that’s going to help these guys learn it so that they’re experts in our system?’ … I’m constantly asking myself: ‘How is this guy different from this guy? How can I become a better coach for this group of people?’ ”

In organized team activities and minicamp, the Commanders’ quarterbacks wore microphones in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage, and Pritchard said he has been able to use what he learned from that in his coaching. Already, he has noticed his young quarterback is able to self-correct. One day in OTAs, Howell got hung up on a part of his passing progression instead of quickly moving on to what was called. When he encountered the same look the next day, he didn’t repeat the error.

Pritchard has said teaching passing progressions is like teaching a choreographed dance; the movements are learned and, with enough practice, they can breed comfort.

“It’s not just like, ‘Oh, he’s not open; let me look for the next guy,’ ” Prichard said. “… Your eyes have to move so fast as a quarterback, so you can’t do anything indecisively or kind of halfheartedly. Everything has to be with conviction through a progression, with your feet, with your eyes, and then when it’s time to rip it, you’ve got to … rip it. So it’s giving him some trust and some comfort.”

After the Commanders’ final minicamp workout Thursday, Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Howell is gaining some comfort in the offense and has “pretty much shown us what we want to see.” But the work is only beginning for him and Pritchard, who wore that burgundy-and-gold pullover jacket for the first time in weeks.

