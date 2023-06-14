Stadium bill gets Athletics closer to calling Las Vegas home

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As of Wednesday evening, the only thing that stood between the Oakland Athletics and a new home in Las Vegas was Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature. Once he signs SB1, he will commit up to $380 million in public funds to a proposed new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bill, introduced so late in the legislative session that the Republican governor had to call a special session, passed the state Senate on Tuesday. The state Assembly passed it Wednesday and sent it back to the Senate for approval, which came promptly. That set the stage for Lombardo’s signature, which was expected to come by Thursday.

The bill being signed does not guarantee the A’s will move to Las Vegas. It does create a pathway to public funding, but the Athletics will need to figure out how to finance their portion of the $1.5 billion project. The stadium, as proposed, is slated to feature a retractable roof with a capacity of close to 30,000; that would be the smallest stadium in the major leagues.

The Athletics also will need to convince the other MLB owners that the team will fare better in Las Vegas than it has in Oakland, where owner John Fisher maintains the game’s lowest payroll and one of its worst teams. The A’s also have MLB’s lowest attendance — as of Wednesday, about 90,000 fewer fans (over 33 games) than the next closest team and more than 1 million fewer than the top clubs.

MLB’s 29 other owners need to approve the move, which would be the first relocation since the Montreal Expos shifted to Washington in 2005 and became the Nationals. As it happens, MLB’s team owners are gathered in New York for meetings, so they could vote on relocation as soon as this week. But even if they don’t, they can conduct a vote on a conference call, meaning it could happen whenever they’re ready.

Still, approval is not necessarily a lock.

“I’m obviously interested in hearing about Oakland — where they are, what they think they can accomplish there,” Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Tuesday.

Either way, Fisher is closer than ever to testing his theory that Las Vegas would offer a more viable setting than the stadium the A’s have called home since 1968 after moving from Kansas City, Mo. In 2015, the season before Fisher assumed full ownership of the team, the Athletics were 27th in attendance, but they averaged nearly 22,000 fans. This year, they are averaging just over 9,000.

The timing of the bill’s approval is poetic: It came a day after Athletics fans organized a “reverse boycott” by packing a season-high 27,759 into Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday night. Thousands of fans wore green shirts urging Fisher to sell. They chanted “Sell the team!” so loud that pitcher Hogan Harris could not hear his PitchCom device. And their Athletics, who once were on pace to be one of the most hapless teams in baseball history, won their seventh game in a row with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the top team in MLB.

That emotional display would seem to suggest fans would show up for a more competitive product than the one Fisher puts out there. In a notable PR move, the Athletics announced that all ticket revenue from the game, some $811,000, would be donated to Oakland-area charities.

If the Athletics made around $800,000 in revenue from every regular season game, they would secure more than $65 million annually from ticket revenue alone — before accounting for television payouts and revenue sharing funds that MLB sends to small-market teams. Their payroll is less than $43 million, according to salary database website Spotrac. Fisher has long suggested he cannot afford to spend more, even as he receives millions in revenue sharing money annually — much of that coming from big-market teams such as the Yankees.

“What really gets me going, in a negative way, is owners that aren’t putting money into the team when they could. It’s happened in the past. It probably happens every year to a certain extent,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday, without naming Fisher as one of those owners.

“I don’t know enough about the situation in Oakland except that it’s not a good situation he’s in,” Steinbrenner added. “I can’t sit here and say he should put more money into the club because I know he’s really struggling.”

Fisher is now closer to being able to move his team to the desert. The Athletics’ lease in Oakland ends in 2024. It is unclear when the team’s time in Las Vegas could begin, but it probably will have to find a home for at least the 2025 season as plans to build the new ballpark come to fruition.

