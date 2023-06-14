Bradley Beal could be on the move if the Wizards decide to start over

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The day after the Washington Wizards’ season ended, the organization’s cornerstone player was asked whether he expected to be at training camp come fall. After 11 years in D.C., including the past five running in place, Bradley Beal gave an answer that left a sliver of doubt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I can’t foresee the future,” he said with an exasperated shrug before pausing. “But yeah.”

Two months later, Beal is still far from having to worry about finding a new home come September. But as Washington’s revamped front office settles in, his fall plans have gained at least a little clarity.

If Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger decides he needs to rebuild the Wizards, the front office will work with Beal and his representatives to find a suitable trade partner, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. ESPN and the Athletic reported on the development earlier in the day.

Beal has not requested a trade. But the three-time all-star’s lack of desire to stick around for a restart is a no-brainer after 11 seasons with no hardware to show for it and with his 30th birthday arriving this month.

This year, the Wizards finished 35-47 to miss the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons. They haven’t won more than 35 games in a season in that span.

That Washington will work with Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, is also no surprise; Beal has a no-trade clause in the five-year, maximum contract he signed last summer. The Wizards cannot trade him without his consent — and Beal, at his age, with his experience and plug-and-play skill set, would be looking to join a contender.

Where potential trade partners would place his value is an interesting question. Beal is owed roughly $207.7 million over the next four seasons. With their limited leverage, the Wizards almost certainly couldn’t get maximum value for a player who averaged 31.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting and was an all-NBA third-team pick in 2020-21.

Illness and injury, including wrist surgery that shut down his 2021-22 campaign after 40 games, have caused Beal to miss 74 of 164 games since then. In those two seasons, he averaged 23.2 points, and though his efficiency soared in 2022-23 — he shot a career-high 50.6 percent — he also averaged just 17.6 field goal attempts, his fewest since 2016-17.

But make no mistake — Beal’s services would be in demand. Opposing teams respect his talent, and any contender that acquires Beal may not be getting the player from the past two years in more than one way: Another squad may not lean on him to carry as much of the playmaking load as Washington did. And for a player who at times seemed checked-out, frustrated or morose about his franchise’s long-term prospects, competing for a contender could be invigorating.

Beal’s Wizards future is merely one question that Winger and the rest of the new-look front office must answer. The draft is June 22, and Washington has the eighth pick. Kristaps Porzingis’s and Kyle Kuzma’s futures are undecided as well. Porzingis has a $36 million player option for next season, and Kuzma intends to become a free agent.

