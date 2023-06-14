For USMNT’s Folarin Balogun, just a rivalry game and a mountain of hopes

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — The United States and Mexico will renew their raging men’s soccer rivalry here Thursday with many of the same central characters who clashed in tournaments, qualifiers and friendlies for years on end. In that sense, the Concacaf Nations League semifinal at Allegiant Stadium will look familiar.

But for this ninth meeting in five years — one that will determine a place in Sunday’s final against Canada or Panama — a new protagonist has stepped onto the big stage. His teammates have prepped him for the mayhem of a showdown that brings out the best and worst of each side.

“There would be no better way to introduce myself than against a big opposition when it matters,” said Folarin Balogun, a Brooklyn-born, English-cultivated, French-polished forward who this spring chose to represent the United States on the international front.

Advertisement

“I've spoken to the boys,” he added. “They've explained to me the backstory and recent results, and they just explained how big an occasion this is.”

Three weeks short of his 22nd birthday, Balogun likely will make his U.S. debut Thursday, possibly as a starter. He comes to the program early in a cycle churning toward the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

If the Americans are to make a deep run at soccer’s spectacle, they are going to need to become a greater scoring threat. In the lead-up to the 2022 World Cup — and at the tournament in Qatar — a carousel of strikers rotated in and out of the lineup.

This is where Balogun comes in, carrying the promise of becoming a lethal scorer and seizing the starting job for more than a few matches at a time.

Known as “Flo,” he is in top form after a torrid season on loan to French club Reims from Arsenal in the Premier League: 21 goals in 37 league matches and 22 in 39 games overall. He finished tied for fourth in the Ligue 1 scoring chart, eight goals behind Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé and five more than that other PSG star, Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

“Everyone has seen what he’s done this season,” U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah said. “We have to feed him the ball, and he’s going to put it in the goal. That’s pretty much it.”

Matt Turner, an Arsenal goalkeeper, got to know Balogun in preseason last summer before the latter reported to Reims. They reunited last week at U.S. training camp in Carson, Calif.

“He’s a super-competitive guy, and that fits in really well with the sort of people that we have in this locker room already,” Turner said. “He’s going to be a great addition. It creates more competition at that [striker] spot, and when you have competition like that, it elevates everyone’s game.”

In this camp, the only other striker is Ricardo Pepi, whose omission from the World Cup roster surprised many. He, too, is coming off a strong season: 12 goals in 29 league matches (13 in 31 overall) for Dutch club Groningen.

Advertisement

The striker pool also includes Jesús Ferreira, Haji Wright, Jordan Pefok, Brandon Vazquez and the injured Josh Sargent and Daryl Dike. (Ferreira and Vazquez are part of an MLS-heavy squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will begin June 24.)

Balogun brings special scoring qualities, but before seeing him in an official match, the U.S. team needed to integrate him on and off the field in short time.

Before camp opened, interim coach B.J. Callaghan said, “The players have a very clear idea on how we want to go about things. And that is the only thing we’re focused on with Flo: getting him up to speed with how we play. As long as we do a good job … he’ll be able to reach all those expectations. And I can tell you that his expectations of himself are as high or higher than the public’s.”

Ah, about the public, and specifically the U.S. fan base aching for a world-class scorer. Balogun’s process for choosing the United States over England and Nigeria (for which he was eligible through family heritage) accelerated in March, when he turned away from the English under-21 national team and arrived in Orlando, where the U.S. team just happened to be training.

Advertisement

It was no coincidence.

Anthony Hudson, who at the time was the interim coach, had reached out to Balogun. They met. “He explained the vision for U.S. Soccer,” Balogun said.

To avoid attention and speculation, the U.S. program had kept quiet about Balogun’s presence in Florida. Balogun, though, had posted a photo of himself in the Orlando area. And though it included no obvious giveaway of his location, internet sleuths found clues that pinpointed where he was.

“From the picture, I couldn't make out I was in America,” said Balogun, who had cleared it with his agent before posting. “When the comments started coming in, I was just kind of surprised, kind of overwhelmed.”

Before heading back to Europe, Balogun attended an NBA game and had dinner with several U.S. soccer players.

No one understood Balogun’s situation better than Bronx-born Musah, who also had come through the Arsenal system and played for English youth national teams. He committed to the United States in 2021 and ended up starting all four World Cup matches. During Balogun’s decision-making process, Musah provided guidance.

Advertisement

“The U.S. gave me a great opportunity to play from when I was so young, which I really am very grateful for,” said Musah, 20, who’s employed by Spanish club Valencia. He told Balogun that “if he decided to come, he’s going to get the same opportunity. … The U.S. really believes in him.”

Balogun was not a complete stranger: He had played four times for the U.S. under-18 squad at a 2018 tournament in the Czech Republic. Mostly, though, he had represented England, at the U-17, U-18 and U-21 levels, and seemed on the path to Gareth Southgate’s senior national team.

The call did not come, leaving the door open for a switch to the United States. Because he had played for England in official youth competition, Balogun needed permission from FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, to make a one-time switch to the U.S. program.

Advertisement

Balogun said the U.S. move was not a direct consequence of Southgate’s reluctance to summon him.

“It was something I wanted to do, something my family supported,” he said. “I just went with my heart and went with what I thought was best.”

At U.S. camp, he has begun to forge bonds. He cautioned, though, timing and chemistry will take time.

“There's an element of patience that we all need to have in order to get the right relationships,” Balogun said, “but we're definitely working toward that.”

During free time this week, he joined several teammates for golf, a sport he’s far from comfortable playing. He took their advice, then badly sliced his first drive. The second attempt was straighter. Players whooped it up. He bowed.

“It goes to show he’s comfortable with the group,” attacker Brendan Aaronson said. “He feels like he’s a part of it already, and that’s an amazing start.”

GiftOutline Gift Article