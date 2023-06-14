Girls’ lacrosse final Top 10: Good Counsel vaults with strong finish

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The girls’ lacrosse season, which wrapped up in The Washington Post’s coverage area with the Virginia state championships last weekend, featured multiple teams accomplishing firsts in program history. Paul VI won the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association title for the first time, and Stone Ridge completed a multiyear climb through the Independent School League to claim its first conference championship.

This year also featured dynasties extending their runs. One of those dynastic squads, Good Counsel, sits atop our end-of-season rankings as a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power that hovered near the No. 1 spot all year but surged to claim it with a dominant finish.

1. Good Counsel (16-5) Last ranked: 3

The 13-time WCAC champion cited an April comeback win over Severna Park as a turning point. Including that game, the Falcons won eight of their last nine, culminating with a 19-12 win over Paul VI in the league title game.

2. Glenelg Country (14-4) LR: 1

The Dragons fell in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland tournament to eventual champion McDonogh, 13-4, and finished No. 7 in USA Lacrosse’s national rankings.

3. Stone Ridge (18-5) LR: 7

The Gators beat St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 11-5, to claim their first ISL title. As Coach Kristen McDaniel put it, Stone Ridge made “history, baby!”

4. Paul VI (18-6) LR: 10

The Panthers won the first VISAA title in program history by beating St. Anne’s-Belfield, 11-8. Paul VI also made it to the WCAC final for the first time since 2005.

5. Severna Park (17-3) LR: 9

The Falcons won the Maryland 3A state title over Towson, 12-8, a year after losing in the championship game. Behind new coach Annie Houghton, Severna Park also took down No. 6 Broadneck twice.

6. Broadneck (15-5) LR: Not ranked

In Maryland 4A, Katy Kelley’s squad won its third straight title by staving off a late comeback by Dulaney, 9-8.

7. Oakton (19-2) LR: 5

Star midfielder Alyeska Yee-Jenkins scored four goals as the Cougars secured the Virginia Class 6 title — their first state championship since 2012 — with a 9-8 win over Battlefield.

8. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (17-9) LR: 6

Despite fielding a freshman-laden team, the Saints made it to the ISL final and the VISAA semifinals.

9. Spalding (12-5) LR: 2

The Cavaliers finished No. 11 in the USA Lacrosse rankings but lost in the IAAM quarterfinals to Glenelg Country, 7-6, in overtime. The loss capped a tough postseason showing in a grueling conference.

10. Dominion (19-1) LR: NR

The Titans’ lone loss came to Western Albemarle, 14-11, in the Virginia Class 4 final.

