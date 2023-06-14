Golf’s future is a mystery. This year’s U.S. Open course is, too.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Smack amid a time when nonfiction, that brute, has wreaked its brunt upon golf and left it staggering around in a dreary fog of finance and geopolitics, here’s a U.S. Open in a place that feels rather fictional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It has a fairy tale of a No. 15 hole with a distance as wee as 78 yards and a distant view of downtown Los Angeles looking like Oz in the haze. It has a tee at No. 14 where golfers might hear monkeys and birds from the backyard zoo of the erstwhile Playboy Mansion. It has a mansion next to No. 4 with one of the great floral backyards ever concocted, and it has pathways next to woodlands thick and mysterious enough that you can think something might jump out and turn you into an appetizer.

It’s winding and rolling through terrains such that some of it can feel like real hiking. It has fairways wider than some yet fairways that won’t play that wide. “Those fairways look bigger than they play,” two-time major champion Jon Rahm said.

Los Angeles Country Club is a mystery. It’s a very private club tucked into a metropolis yet sealed off from same, even though the tall buildings of Century City hover nearby and some various and peopled hills of Los Angeles lurk farther away. It’s possible to reside in Los Angeles for some duration of time — such as, say, four years — and drive right by on the clogged boulevards a hundred times and never realize it’s here. It’s somewhere between Beverly Hills and never-never land. It’s a wonder it appears on maps. It’s holding its first major tournament after 126 years of existence and the first U.S. Open in Los Angeles since 1948 at Riviera. Many of the players hadn’t seen it before.

There’s talk of unusual Bermuda grass and unusual soft sand in the bunkers. There can be fog — the storybook kind, off the ocean, in the mornings — that differs from fog such as that of the bombshell maybe-merger of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour of Europe and LIV Golf of Saudi Arabia, the news that blared last week. The clouds are quieter here.

Everyone seems enchanted. “It makes you think,” Rahm said. “It’s very intricate green complexes. It’s got everything.” It feels like getting away from something at a time when golfers want to get away from something.

“The coolest hole,” six-time tour winner Max Homa said, “is 78 yards.”

“I think that’s amazing,” said Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 U.S. Open outside Boston.

That No. 15 sits amid everything, right there like some tiny, cuddly, toothy beast in the fray. It’s listed at 124 yards, but the pin placements can make it more than that or as little as a very little 78. The bunkers in front of the green qualify as a slew. They wrap around from the front to the left of the green like a horror story, and the green has a big neck it sticks out to its left (and your right).

It might ask a player to do something he would never think of doing elsewhere, as told Collin Morikawa, the two-time major champion who played the 2017 Walker Cup here. “I remember,” he said, “you almost had to practice teeing up with a 60-degree lob wedge like an inch off the ground, which you never do, and just try and hit it perfect because you had to with height, with spin.”

He said it supplied “a good yard-and-a-half to land it if you want to hit a good shot.”

That can help a golfer stop thinking about golf alliances.

“It’s really kind of a genius design with the way the green is,” said Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked player and the 2022 Masters champion. “I love those little short par-3s. I think that’s the way most par-3s should be just because there is opportunity for birdie and bogey.”

“Very rarely,” Rahm said, “are you going to have a hole that short where the best players in the world are going to be thinking about going 20 feet long left to use that slope to at least hit the green — and that’s something beautiful. It’s a hole that gives you a lot to think about.”

“Yeah,” Fitzpatrick said, “I would argue that at 78 yards, [standing] there with a lob wedge in your hand, you’re going to be a little bit more intimidated than [standing] there with a 3-wood in your hand. ... I imagine the target is going to be very small and you’re going to have to hit a good shot.”

For that Walker Cup, Homa was a spectator. “My mom and I sat behind [the 15th] green,” he said, “because you could see 14 and 16 and 11, and it was so fun watching everybody kind of make a mess of this little dinky hole.” He also played this little dinky hole at the 2013 Pac-12 tournament, in which he shot a 61 the first day. “I grew up on a par-3 course, and if you tee a lob wedge up like three inches, you can spin the life out of it, so I did that on Sunday at the Pac-12s. I’m planning on probably doing that again this year.”

It has a singular par-3 and some long par-3s (284, 290), among other matters. “So you get a bit of everything,” Rahm said. “... There is a certain flow to the golf course in a U.S. Open that we haven’t seen before — that I haven’t. . . . You have that diversity that I don’t see [often].”

In a time of heaviness, here’s a U.S. Open with this exchange:

Question: In the times you have been here, have you heard any weird stories or heard any weird noises in the area to the right of the 14th tee?

Patrick Cantlay, ranked fourth and formerly of UCLA: “Yeah, you can hear the monkeys almost every time you go back there. There’s a bunch of other wildlife back there that you can hear occasionally.” They are over the wall and might or might not include cockatoos, peacocks, toucans or macaws.

There’s sweeping No. 6, a 330-yard par-4 invisible from the tee, at a course where avoiding fairway bunkers might be primo because of their texture. “The bunkers are incredibly soft, which I’ve found quite interesting,” said Brooks Koepka, the five-time major winner who is hard to intrigue. “If you’re in these fairway bunkers, it’s extremely penalizing because you’re not going to get a good lie, number one, and it’s not like the ball is going to funnel to the middle of the bunker.”

He dislikes blind tees but said No. 6 “is going to be interesting. You could see any [score] from a 7 to possibly a 2. It’ll be a fun hole to just stand on and watch. If I was watching, that’s where I’d go stand.”

At one of its loudest moments ever, golf has reached a place so resolutely hushed that it once rejected adjacent resident Bing Crosby because it preferred to refrain from celebrity noise. It’s a strange time for its turn on the major docket, but it might even make the world go away ever so briefly.

