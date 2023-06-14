Wild ninth inning leaves the Nationals at a loss again in Houston

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — CJ Abrams stood near first base with his hands on his head. Luis García dropped to a squat. And Michael Chavis walked away as the ball rolled away, knowing there was nothing he could do. With the bases loaded, one out and their game against the Houston Astros tied in the ninth inning Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Washington Nationals turned to a five-man infield as Jake Meyers hit a groundball to shortstop. Abrams fielded the ball and threw home for the inning’s second out, then catcher Keibert Ruiz fired to Chavis at first. But the throw sailed into Meyers, and Chavis couldn’t corral it. The ball bounced away, José Abreu scored from second base, and the Astros won, 5-4. The Nationals have lost eight of their past nine.

The final play drew plenty of comparisons to a memorable one in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series featuring these same teams at this same ballpark. With the Nationals playing for their season, Trea Turner was called out on a seventh-inning play at first base after the umpires ruled he had run inside the baseline. That prompted a furious Nationals response and an attempt to protest, all to no avail. A dramatic Anthony Rendon home run followed not long after, and the Turner play ended up being an unforgettable footnote in a victory that led to the franchise’s first World Series title a day later.

Washington wasn’t as fortunate Wednesday night.

But before all of that, the Nationals had come all the way back. Manager Dave Martinez frequently preaches that his team can’t give its opponent extra outs because of mental mistakes or errors. If the Nationals do, the other team will take advantage. Someone should’ve relayed that message to Ryan Pressly and the Astros.

Houston entered the ninth inning leading by three. With a lot of help, the Nationals rallied to tie it.

Joey Meneses reached on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman, then scored on a double by pinch hitter Corey Dickerson. Dickerson advanced to third on a groundout. He then attempted to score on a comebacker by Ildemaro Vargas; Pressly inexplicably threw home — and threw home wildly, allowing Dickerson to score. Dominic Smith followed with an RBI triple that scored Vargas, and suddenly the score was tied.

But the Nationals couldn’t push ahead; García and Abrams grounded out to end the threat. The Astros took advantage in the bottom half after Hunter Harvey loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk.

Way back in the first inning, Abreu’s two-run double off Josiah Gray had put the Astros ahead. In Abreu’s second at-bat in the fourth, Gray threw a 2-1 slider that the first baseman sent above the Crawford Boxes onto the train tracks for a solo homer. Yainer Diaz followed with a homer that landed on the train tracks in left-center and made it 4-0.

Gray has been a more competitive pitcher this year in part because of his ability to limit the long ball. He had allowed just eight home runs in 13 starts entering Wednesday; he gave up an MLB-high 38 in 28 starts last year. Walks still plague Gray as they did a year ago, but he didn’t allow one Wednesday. He completed seven innings, striking out five.

In the latest edition of Gray trying to fine-tune his arsenal, he threw a sweeper — a pitch he experimented with in Atlanta during his previous start — more often Wednesday night. He struck out Meyers with the pitch in the second inning and continued to use it during his second trip through the order.

In all, Gray used the sweeper 26 times, seemingly turning to it instead of his curveball, which he threw just once. Gray’s pitch mix proved to be more than enough to keep the Astros off balance after those fourth-inning home runs. He retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced and escaped a first-and-third jam in the fifth inning with a double play.

The Nationals struggled against Astros starter Framber Valdez, who like Gray went seven innings. Their lone run against him came in the fifth on an Abrams RBI groundout that followed a Smith double. After their wild comeback ended up going for naught, the Nationals will look to avoid a sweep Thursday night.

