There is a world in which the current mess that is professional golf works out for PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, for the game’s sponsors, for fans who just want to see weekly fields filled with the best players as regularly as possible and for the players themselves, with the new injection of Saudi Arabian money lining pockets while the providers of that money sit idly by. There is also a world in which cats and dogs live civilly side-by-side, governing decisions about their coexistence in a cordial, noncontentious manner. “Woof” and “Meow” carry equal weight. Hugs all around.

We don’t yet know what this “partnership” between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will look like, so there’s no point in declaring winners and losers yet. But it can’t possibly be as rosy as the tour would have people believe. The players are furious because they believed they were part of a player-run organization, only to have the organization’s future and soul determined in a backroom deal with the knowledge of precisely zero players. The U.S. Open is afoot, yet how can anyone concentrate on the event when, to a man, the players who are asked what professional golf will look like next year can only answer truthfully, “I have no idea”?

Monahan, who as of Tuesday night is on medical leave to deal with an undisclosed health issue, would have everyone believe that the deal cut with the Saudis — largely by two mergers-and-acquisitions heavyweights — not only will heal the fractured sport but that the PGA Tour will ultimately retain the power to govern the professional game not only in the United States but around the world in perpetuity. Color me suspicious that’s an absolute, and we’ll get to why.

What we know, at least partially, is how we got here: Some PGA Tour players — looking at you, Phil Mickelson — rightfully felt the tour was using the value produced by its golfers for the gain of the tour itself and not funneling a fair share of revenue to players whose mere appearance at an event enhanced interest and raised relevance. The Saudis — who are sitting there with their $700-billion-or-so Public Investment Fund, willing to sportswash their way into Western entertainment and economic spheres — wanted to get into the golf game.

This is dirty money, as we’ve said ad nauseam, because of Saudi Arabia’s murderous, homophobic regime that has an abhorrent record on human rights. But if the PGA Tour — through Wall Street heavy and new PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne — was so willing to reach out to the Saudis in the spring of 2023, shouldn’t someone at the tour have had the foresight to say a few years ago, “Hey, shouldn’t we sit down with these people and hear what they want?” That would have at least been proactive.

The money is dirty now, and it was dirty then. The interim rancor has led to enormous distrust, all of which could have been avoided if the inevitable outcome would be for the Saudis to have a voice in the sport’s future and a financial interest in its present anyway.

Instead, it would appear the Tour and its leadership underestimated the Saudis’ wealth, their will or both. So seated at the table of this new for-profit entity that somehow joins the PGA Tour, the Europe-based DP World Tour and the PIF — but not LIV — are supposed to be Monahan as the CEO and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as chairman of the board.

LIV is dead? Long live LIV! Or at least its backers.

Given that the other members of the executive committee of the new board include Dunne and Ed Herlihy — the New York attorney who worked with Dunne to broker the deal with Al-Rumayyan and is the chairman of the PGA Tour’s policy board — the tour certainly has more say at the new entity’s formation than do the Saudis. As long as Monahan isn’t ousted by his own players, he currently has more allies than adversaries within the new governing structure.

But it’s also not crazy to see the potential for a drip, drip, drip of power here — and if that dripping sounds like oil, well, you’re on to something. We don’t yet know how much cash the new PGA Tour will take from the Saudis, but Monahan didn’t blow up his sport’s world and cut deals behind his players’ backs for a couple million bucks. With money comes influence, and it’s on the tour hierarchy to generate its own sources of revenue — through new sponsorships and new media deals — so the sport doesn’t become addicted to Saudi money. If it does, look out, because if they’re contributing more cash, they may well want … what? Another seat on the board? More say over where tournaments are held? Anything could be on the table.

Sound like a straw man argument? I don’t think so. The Saudis are already exerting influence in soccer and auto racing. They aggressively backed LIV and its war with the PGA Tour. Now that they have an invitation to the party, they’re going to quietly stand in the corner eating shrimp cocktail and sipping sauvignon blanc? Maybe. But maybe not.

This deal has been announced. But the major issues — when and how LIV players will be allowed back in, what the schedule will look like, how many events will have no cut, how PGA Tour players who stayed will be compensated, what the team element will look like — haven’t been worked out, to say nothing of the details. There’s so much work ahead.

Oh, and on sportswashing: I’ve struggled with the effectiveness of that strategy, given the attention on the Saudis’ human rights record prompted by their entree to golf. There’s an argument that engagement could force more change than isolation would, even if it feels gross in the moment. This isn’t to trust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA concluded ordered the murder of former Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi and who is the de facto head of the PIF. It’s to say it’s possible that a consistent, intense spotlight on the Saudis’ actions could force progress.

Either way, there is a desire among the people at the U.S. Golf Association — which counts the U.S. Open as its marquee event — for this story to go away so Los Angeles Country Club and the field can shine this week. But even if that happens over the next four days, the PGA Tour-LIV partnership and the questions that surround it will dominate golf from now until … who knows when?

The deal was consecrated to secure the future of professional golf and eliminate the distraction that its bifurcation had caused. But the road to unification isn’t ending. It’s just starting. And right now, assurances about how everything will play out are guesses, not facts.

