Stoppage-time goal saddles revamped Spirit with loss to North Carolina

Deploying a youthful lineup missing several key players, the Washington Spirit flashed its potential and its inexperience during a 2-1 defeat to the North Carolina Courage in NWSL Challenge Cup play Wednesday night at Audi Field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Despite the result, secured on a North Carolina goal in second-half stoppage time, Coach Mark Parsons left the contest optimistic.

“I [was] really happy with 90 percent of what we did tonight. We looked like the Washington Spirit — a lot of players played and got invaluable experience,” he said. “Our players are growing and, yes, we’re trying to win every game right now — it’s very important. But developing and investing in people is critical.”

With Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch and Andi Sullivan out of the lineup, this game might have been something of a preview of the near future as the June 23 departure date for World Cup participants approaches.

Still, the Spirit grabbed the lead in the 54th minute on a header by defender Tara McKeown off the team’s sixth corner of the night, with the assist going to Lena Silano. McKeown was subbed on to start the second half, replacing Sam Staab.

“We’ve been working a lot on set pieces, and the services have been great, especially from [Staab and Silano] tonight,” McKeown said. “It felt good to finally score again. There was a first opportunity where I hit it over again, and then luckily I got another opportunity and I was able to get it back in the goal.”

North Carolina responded in the 62nd minute with a goal by Brittany Ratcliffe, who beat Spirit keeper Nicole Barnhart for a tidy finish.

After late pushes by both sides, the Courage delivered the dagger on a counterattack in stoppage time. After a run deep into the defense, Haley Hopkins slotted a ball across the box to Olivia Wingate, who tapped it in for an easy winner.

“A lot of players that haven’t gotten a lot of minutes in regular league games got a lot of good experience tonight against a really good North Carolina side,” midfielder Marissa Sheva said. “That’ll be helpful going forward into this World Cup period.”

Note: Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury, who left Saturday’s victory over Angel City with a head injury, has returned to training. Parsons said he is confident she will be able to play Sunday at Kansas City.

