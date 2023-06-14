Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — On Tuesday night, far away from the Washington Nationals’ 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros, Victor Robles blasted a pair of home runs and added a double in his rehab start with Class AAA Rochester. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He played seven innings in center field. He has yet to play a full game in the field as he rehabs from a back injury that has sidelined him since May 8. But his imminent return leaves the Nationals with a question of who will be left out of the outfield picture when Robles is ready.

Will Stone Garrett, who provides more upside at the plate, head back to Class AAA Rochester when Robles is activated? Or will the Nationals send down Alex Call, a better defender who provides less upside in the batter’s box — not to mention a far less logical platoon partner for Corey Dickerson?

“We haven’t decided what we’re going to do yet,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “But I like what these guys have been doing.”

Advertisement

Call and Garrett have been intertwined through the early part of the season. They were the final two outfielders in spring training — Washington ultimately chose to keep Call as the fourth outfielder on Opening Day. When Dickerson was injured in the second game of the season, the two were splitting playing time in left field. Now, their paths will converge again.

Keeping both isn’t out of the question, but highly unlikely. The other candidate would be Michael Chavis, a seldom-used utility man who provides the Nationals with backup infield depth. But that would leave Martinez with multiple outfielders and only one backup infielder in Ildemaro Vargas.

Earlier this season, after Garrett clocked a single, two doubles and a homer in a victory over the Colorado Rockies, then followed up with two more hits the next day, fans kept wondering why Martinez didn’t play him more. The regular outfield featured Call in left, Robles in center and Lane Thomas in right, a strong defensive look that didn’t provide much pop. Thomas, the team’s home run leader with eight, hit all of them in May.

When Call took over in center after Robles went on the injured list May 8, Garrett remained on the roster in a part-time role, sharing time in left with Dickerson and mostly starting against lefties. He has also been a pinch runner, when needed, for Dickerson and says he has slowly adjusted to his role.

Advertisement

“I did it a little bit last year with the Diamondbacks,” Garrett said about platooning. “It takes some getting used to, but just practicing hitting lefties off the machine and just doing your homework on the pitchers you’re going to face in that series — either a starter or a reliever.”

Garrett has cooled off since his hot start. He’s hitting .262 since May 15 — the day Dickerson was activated from the IL — with a pair of home runs against lefties. But Garrett strikes outs 31.9 percent of the time (the league average is 22.1). He has more strikeouts (37) than hits on the season (28). But he has a higher offensive ceiling as a run producer in a platoon situation than Call.

Call has struggled at the plate for most of the year. He hit .170 in May and doesn’t have an extra-base hit since May 24. Call said he has been working on his weight transfer, trying to do a better job of rotating his hips to get his body in a better position to hit the baseball.

Advertisement

Call provides defensive versatility, with an ability to play all three outfield positions. Call has three defensive runs saved in center field this year filling in for Robles to go along with several highlight reel catches.

“You’re only a product of the situation you’re in and, right now, that’s the situation I’m in and trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I can,” Call said. “Hasn’t necessarily gone as well as you’d like it, but I know I’ve played really well defensively; which I think is good to showcase that ability.”

Martinez said this weekend in Atlanta that the Nationals have to be cautious with Robles’s return, adding that “I don’t know if he’s going to play every day or if he’s going to play four or five times a week just until we get him going.” Thomas can play center, but Martinez prefers to have him in right. So that would give a leg up to Call as the team eases Robles back into playing every day.

Advertisement

The decision certainly won’t make or break the team’s performance now or in the future. If either is to be a part of the next Nationals team that contends, it will probably come as a fourth outfielder.

Standing in their way is Thomas — who has turned himself into an everyday leadoff hitter. He also is one of the few power hitters the Nationals can rely on. Though Martinez praised Thomas’s defensive improvements in right field, Thomas has minus-3 defensive runs saved. But Thomas could be a commodity at the trade deadline because of his bat, giving Call or Garrett more chances to play again.

There’s also center fielder Derek Hill, signed to a minor league deal last winter, who was also in the mix for the fourth outfield spot in spring training before a hamstring injury set him back. He is currently on a tear for Class AAA Rochester, with .331 batting average/.406 on-base percentage/.573 slugging percentage in 144 plate appearances. The former first-round pick has at least proven to be valuable depth in the system.

But in the immediate future, the Nationals have to make the same decision they’ve had to make already this year: Call or Garrett?

GiftOutline Gift Article