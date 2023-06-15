Past national champion track coach Frye retires after 27 years at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National championship and Olympic coach Curtis Frye is retiring after 27 seasons at South Carolina.
Frye was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December 2013. He’s a three-time winner of the United States Track Coaches Association national coach of the year award and earned Nike Coach of the Year in 2001.
Frye coached standout athletes like two-time Olympic gold medalist Natasha Hastings and two-time silver medalist in hurdler Terrence Trammell.
Frye served as an assistant on the United States Olympic track team at Athens in 2004.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports