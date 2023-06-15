Past national champion track coach Frye retires after 27 years at South Carolina

And it was a very successful era for South Carolina, as Frye brought the school its first-ever team championship when the Gamecocks won the women’s outdoor NCAA track and field title in 2002.

The school announced Frye’s decision Thursday. He’ll step away at the end of the month.

Frye was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in December 2013. He’s a three-time winner of the United States Track Coaches Association national coach of the year award and earned Nike Coach of the Year in 2001.