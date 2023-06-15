As Denver celebrates Nuggets, championship parade turns dangerous

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Days after a mass shooting marred Denver’s NBA title celebration, another downtown shooting dampened the excitement of its championship parade. The Denver Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it is investigating an incident in which two people were shot several blocks from the start of the parade route. They are in “serious condition,” police said. The shooting, which Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas believes to be a “targeted incident,” occurred as parade attendees were leaving the event at 12:30 p.m. local time.

That followed an incident an hour earlier along the parade route, during which police said an officer was trampled by a firetruck transporting Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The officer, who underwent surgery at a Denver hospital Thursday afternoon, is in “serious and stable condition with a serious lower leg injury,” police said.

The incident reportedly forced the Nuggets stars to relocate to an armored vehicle. It came after fans lining the route began to spill past barriers into the street, where they cheered, took pictures and tossed hats and shirts onto the top of the firetruck for players to sign. At one point, attendees crowded a corner as the firetruck began to turn. An officer’s leg was trapped under the vehicle’s wheel as he shielded people on the corner, Thomas said.

The parade came after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday to clinch the title in downtown Denver. Ten people were shot as people celebrated the championship victory early into Tuesday morning.

The parade, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. local time to discourage public inebriation, according to the KDVR broadcast began at Denver’s Union Station and concluded at its city council building. Fans then crowded the adjacent Civic Center Park to listen to players and Coach Michael Malone.

Jokic, the Nuggets’ Serbian star, has developed a reputation for his indifference to professional accomplishments. Another league MVP award? “Zero interest,” he said in May. Winning an NBA title? “It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now,” he said after Monday’s win.

Denver’s championship parade, however, seemed to draw some excitement.

“You know that I [said] that I don’t want to stay on parade, but I [expletive] want to stay on parade,” he said to raucous cheers as he addressed the crowd. “This is amazing.”

Jokic and Murray didn’t say much when they took the mic in front of Denver’s city council building, thanking fans before passing the stage to less-heralded teammates who spoke of history, long waits and repeats.

“We love you Denver,” Jokic said. “This one is for you.”

