Gregg Berhalter set to return as USMNT coach after off-the-field turmoil

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARADISE, Nev. — Gregg Berhalter, who guided the U.S. men’s national soccer team in the World Cup before the fallout from a rift with a player’s family sidetracked a possible contract renewal, agreed to return to the job, people familiar with the situation said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31. Since then, the team has used two interim coaches while the search for a permanent replacement commenced under Matt Crocker, the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new sporting director.

Crocker was not expected to hire someone until later in the summer. However, Berhalter remained in the mix, and players such as star attacker Christian Pulisic endorsed his return.

The USSF and Berhalter’s representatives did not reply to messages seeking comment.

An announcement about Berhalter could come as early as Friday.

Advertisement

“It’s going to happen, but final details are still being completed,” said one person, who did not want to be identified because the matter has not been formally announced.

The U.S. team played Mexico here Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The final and third-place matches are Sunday. The Americans will then enter the Concacaf Gold Cup, June 24 to July 16.

B.J. Callaghan, a World Cup assistant, is coaching the team on an interim basis. He took over last month when Anthony Hudson, a former assistant who had replaced Berhalter on an interim basis, stepped down as the interim coach to take the lead job with a Qatari club.

The first sign Thursday that Berhalter was poised to return came when the agent for Jesse Marsch, the former Leeds United coach who was considered a front-runner for the U.S. job, tweeted that the Wisconsin native would not be the next coach.

Advertisement

Berhalter oversaw the program for four years and guided the team to two regional titles and a place in the World Cup in Qatar. After the tournament, however, details of a rift between Berhalter and attacker Gio Reyna’s parents spilled into the open and prompted an independent investigation.

Berhalter, 49, admitted to abusing his future wife while they were students at the University of North Carolina. Danielle Reyna, Gio’s mother, brought the incident to the USSF’s attention, apparently as retribution for Berhalter not starting her son in the World Cup and for indirectly criticizing Gio in an off-the-record speech in New York after the tournament.

Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind, had been close friends with the Reynas for many years. Gio Reyna, 20, is among the top young stars on a U.S. squad beginning preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Reyna started against Mexico. Given the past tension, one of Berhalter’s first tasks will be clearing the air with Reyna.

Like most of the top U.S. players, Reyna will not be part of the Gold Cup squad. He and other European-based pros will commence summer vacation before reporting to their respective club’s training camp next month.

In the first Nations League semifinal Thursday, Canada received goals by Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies to defeat Panama, 2-0. The Canadians earned the right to play for their first trophy since winning the 2000 Gold Cup.

They went ahead in the 25th minute when Kamal Miller delivered an elegant through ball to David in stride in the box for a one-timer under goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. It was the 25th goal in 41 international appearances for the Brooklyn-born forward, who this past season in France scored 24 goals for Lille, third best in Ligue 1.

Davies, the Bayern Munich star who missed the block of the Bundesliga season with injury, scored in the 69th minute — seven minutes after entering — on a rasping, angled drive from 12 yards to the top near corner. He has posted 14 goals in 40 appearances.

Advertisement

Panama played the last few minutes with 10 men after Eric Davis’s red card.

By advancing to the final, Canada continued an upward trajectory following its first World Cup appearance in 36 years last winter.

“There’s always been a mission to take this country to the next level,” Coach John Herdman said. “We reach new levels in Concacaf. We reach new levels at the world stage, and another level for us is a trophy. You want that in your hands. You want to feel it.”

Gift this article Gift Article