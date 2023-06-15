Josiah Gray, searching for the right pitch mix, adds a sweeper to his arsenal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — The last pitch of Nationals starter Josiah Gray’s outing on Wednesday night wasn’t perfect. But it was deceptive enough to get Martin Maldonado to check his swing and strike out to end the seventh inning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pitch that helped Gray complete seven innings was a sweeper, a new addition his arsenal, which seems to be growing and developing. He started throwing the pitch in bullpens recently and decided to test it out on Washington’s road trip. He threw just four sweepers against the Atlanta Braves earlier this month.

Gray, who allowed four runs in Washington’s 5-4 loss to Houston, threw 26 against the Astros on Wednesday and the results were encouraging — eight balls and eighteen strikes. He got four whiffs on 13 swings. And six balls that were put in play ended in an out.

“I wouldn’t say it’s as polished yet, but I think I threw 20 or so today,” Gray said Wednesday. “Got some good takes. Got some swing and misses. Got some soft contact. So the results are there. But just like anything, just like the cutter, it’s got to be reps. We’ll get to a point where I’m throwing that pitch in every count. Just continuing to work with it and I’m really excited with where it was at today.”

The sweeper, which has a different movement compared to a traditional slider, isn’t necessarily a new pitch, but one that’s gotten more popular in recent years. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani throws it more than any pitch he throws. So does the Nationals reliever Thaddeus Ward.

The addition of the sweeper is another step in Gray’s journey to find a pitch mix that will allow him to find success at the big league level. When he first came over to the Nationals in 2021, as part of the trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray primarily relied on his four-seam fastball, with a curveball and slider as secondary pitches. He’s added other pitches since.

Gray briefly toyed with the sinker last season after opposing hitters were hitting his four-seam fastball at a high rate. He also threw his sinker 36 times Wednesday night. This offseason, he added the cutter to get in on the hands of lefties.

Gray said his sweeper grip is very similar to that of his curveball, though the pitches have different movement. Gray called his curveball a “vertical weapon,” whereas his sweeper has a lot more lateral movement. The same goes for his slider, which has what Gray calls a “gyro spin.” His traditional slider drops straight down, but the sweeper generates more movement from side to side.

Their velocities are nearly the same, the vertical break on Gray’s curveball this year is 44.4 inches and the average vertical break on his sweeper is 40.1. The horizontal break for his curveball is 1.2 inches, compared to 11.8 inches on his sweeper.

Gray said he hopes he can throw the pitch to righties and keep them off the barrel more often. Gray has primarily thrown his curveball to lefties this year (159 to left-handed hitters compared to 79 to righties). Of the 26 sweepers that Gray threw on Wednesday night, 24 were to right-handed hitters. His first strikeout of the game came on the pitch in the second inning. He also attacked Jose Altuve with the pitch his second time through the order.

But in the fourth inning, Gray allowed home runs on a pair of sliders that caught too much of the plate. Those were the last sliders he threw that night. He threw 15 sweepers from the fourth until the end of his outing.

“He was executing the sweeper,” catcher Keibert Ruiz said. “The slider, when he doesn’t really feel good, we’re gonna go with that.”

Gray is still developing as a pitcher. But the adjustments he’s made to his arsenal appear to have made a difference so far this season. He’s still walking batters at a high rate, but his home run numbers are down. His groundball rate has increased and opponents are barreling baseballs off of him less. And now there’s the sweeper, which he hopes can help him take another step forward.

“Chris Bassitt is a name that comes right off the top of my head,” Gray said. “He’s a guy with a ton of pitches, Yu Darvish as well, that have a ton of success. So why not me? Why not go out there and give the hitter a different look every at-bat and see what you can do, limit hard contact. So just going to continue to work with it and it’s a new weapon and we’ll see where we go with it.”

