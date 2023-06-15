Senate launches second probe of PGA Tour’s deal with Saudi fund

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A powerful Senate Democrat said Thursday he was opening a “wide-ranging” investigation into the finances of the PGA Tour’s proposed partnership with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the latest in a series of congressional actions that could threaten the controversial deal and the PGA’s status as a tax-exempt nonprofit.

Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a letter to PGA leadership that the tour’s involvement with the fund and its rival golf league, LIV, “raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States.”

Wyden is among a group of Senate Democrats who have been sharply critical of the deal since it was announced earlier this month. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, also said this week that he planned to probe the deal and its origins, citing the Saudi government’s “deeply disturbing” human rights record and “risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.”

The tour’s status as a tax-exempt organization has long been in the crosshairs of lawmakers, with legislation proposed annually in both chambers to revoke the organization’s status. Those bills have never gotten out of committee, though, and the tour has been able to continue operating as the rare professional American sports organization that is able to avoid most federal taxes. According to the tour’s most recent tax filings, it generated $1.58 billion in revenue in 2021 and has assets totaling $4.5 billion.

Monahan sent a letter to some lawmakers last Friday defending the deal and appearing to cast some blame on Congress for the tour’s predicament. Monahan noted in his letter that he’d met previously with lawmakers and “suggested ways that Congress could support us in these efforts.”

“While we are grateful for the written declarations of support we received from certain members, we were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks,” he wrote, “ostensibly due to the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The letter was not well-received on the Hill, angering members of both parties, many of whom have been busy exploring what level of involvement Congress should play, if any, as the PGA Tour and PIF try to push forward with their partnership.

