He’s a freshman, a national champion and maybe track’s next big star

At the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March, Quincy Wilson found himself in an unfamiliar position: chasing the pack. The 400-meter championship event in Boston featured six seniors, one junior and Wilson, a preternaturally talented freshman. He fell behind early but closed the gap, won the event and announced himself on a national stage.

“[Quincy’s] superpower is that he literally doesn’t see any limits,” Bullis Coach Joe Lee said. “He doesn’t allow the difficulty of the situation to dictate the outcome.”

Wilson, who has been running competitively since age 8, keeps stacking up accomplishments.

He broke Olympian Obea Moore’s 30-year-old 400-meter under-14 national record. He has multiple world under-15 and under-16 U.S. records. He has Bullis’s indoor 400 record (46.67 seconds, No. 2 all time in Maryland). And he owns a national title from that comeback in March.

He will run the 400 on Saturday and the 4x400 relay on Sunday at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, held at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“It’s kind of scary because looking at his splits at Penn Relays — that’s where boys get to,” senior teammate Sage Hinton said. “It’s crazy to think that someone could continue to put out faster times, especially in high school. … There’s literally nothing that’s going to stop him from achieving what he wants to achieve.”

Wilson is 15 years old. His goals all seem attainable.

“I don’t like to give myself any limits for this next year,” Wilson said. “I like to put the bar high, so I look for all types of national records in the future.”

That bar keeps rising, begging the question: How high can he get?

“He is already one of the best that the sport has ever seen, according to his age,” Lee said, “but he can be one of the best the sport has ever seen, regardless of age or level.”

As Wilson approached high school, his parents, Monique and Roy Wilson, sought a school with a coaching staff that could get the most of his talent. The family relocated from Chesapeake, Va., to Gaithersburg, Md., so Wilson could attend Bullis, in nearby Potomac, where his cousin, Shaniya Hall, who now runs at Oregon, graduated from in 2020.

Wilson also played safety and running back/wide receiver for the football team in the fall, making varsity at his 5-foot-9, 140-pound frame.

But on the track is where he truly excels. He has yet to lose a 400-meter race across the winter indoor or spring outdoor seasons, going 7 for 7. In addition to his raw speed, he has shown the determination and grit to be great.

Sophomore Alex Lambert, who competes with Wilson on the 4x400 relay team, said Wilson is always willing to work and called the freshman “a good leader for us.”

Wilson is always the first runner to cross the finish line in practice, and there will be times when a teammate is catching up until Wilson glances back and picks up his speed. He does not want to build a habit of losing

“He’s on another level,” Lambert said, “and I think he wants to take every single one of us to that level so we all can join him and be with him. He challenges his teammates to run faster with him.”

Wilson has had to learn how to handle growing expectations and fame. One way he copes is by deleting social media during the running season to minimize distractions.

At home, he has chores to complete and must turn in his phone to his parents so it’s not a distraction when doing homework or going to sleep. The family rarely talks about track, and that’s by design. The goal is to let him be a normal high school student.

Wilson comes from an athletic background. His mother is in the athletic hall of fame at Severn School, where she starred in soccer and basketball before playing soccer at Barton College in North Carolina. His father played football at Navy, and his older sister, Kadence, was a Virginia sprinting state champion and currently runs at James Madison.

Wilson is on his way to establishing his own legacy, and despite a standout season, he is nowhere near satisfied.

His sprinting form is a bit raw, according to Lee. He tilts his back when he runs, which impacts the positioning of his shoulders, hips and knees. An altered body position causes a loss of speed and momentum.

He’s an unfinished product, which should be scary to opponents across the country.

“Lots of people say I’ve hit my peak,” Wilson said, “but if you look, my form isn’t even 100 percent, probably not even 50 percent, so I think I still have a lot of room for improvement.”

