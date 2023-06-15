D.C. Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class includes Ralph Friedgen, Ken Niumatalolo

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Former Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen and former Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo, who combined for 184 wins over 25 seasons, are among the members of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. Maryland women’s lacrosse great Jen Adams, multisport high school star Lew Luce and Maryland amateur golfing legend Marty West are the other individuals who will be honored during a pregame ceremony at Nationals Park on July 9. The 1977-78 Washington Bullets, who captured D.C.'s only NBA title, will be recognized as a “Team of Distinction.”

“The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame is proud to welcome three athletes who are unparalleled in their respective categories, two college football coaches who still serve as strong examples of achievement through winning and leadership on and off the field, and a team that is forever remembered for rising from underdog to champion,” selection committee chairman Bobby Goldwater said in a statement. “This group of honorees deserves to be recognized for their accomplishments and for bringing honor to the nation’s capital.”

Friedgen, who played guard at Maryland from 1966 to 1968, was named head coach at his alma mater in 2001. He led the Terrapins to 10 wins and an Orange Bowl berth in his first season, and 21 wins and a pair of bowl wins over the next two years. Friedgen was unceremoniously fired before leading Maryland to its ninth win in the 2010 Military Bowl, capping a season in which he was named ACC coach of the year. He finished 75-50 in 10 seasons at the school.

Niumatalolo, who lost his only meeting with Friedgen, a 17-14 Maryland triumph in 2010, went 109-83 in 15 seasons at Navy. The former Hawaii quarterback spent 10 years as an assistant for the Midshipmen before being named head coach in 2002. He was fired in December after a double-overtime loss to Army and has since joined UCLA’s football staff. Niumatalolo’s 10 wins in the Army-Navy game are most by any coach on either side of the storied rivalry.

Adams led Maryland to four straight women’s lacrosse national titles from 1998 to 2001, including undefeated seasons in 1999 and 2001. The Adelaide, Australia, native was a three-time national player of the year and has been the head coach at Loyola since 2009.

Luce, who died in 2020, was a standout athlete at what was then called Woodrow Wilson High School in the District. He was a three-time All-Met selection in basketball and an All-Met selection in baseball and football as a senior. Luce played college football at Penn State and appeared in two games for the Redskins as a kick returner in 1961.

West, a Maryland native who didn’t pick up a golf club until he was 13, was a two-time all-American at North Carolina. He won 22 Maryland State Golf Association titles and was a member of two Walker Cup champion teams.

The 1977-78 Bullets join their fellow D.C. champion Capitals (2018), Mystics (2019), Nationals (2019) and Spirit (2021) in the hall of fame.

The D.C. Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1980 but went dormant for about a decade starting around 2001. Nominees for inclusion, as determined by a 13-member selection committee, must have “gained prominence” in the greater D.C. area through their achievements in professional, collegiate, amateur or high school sports as an athlete, coach, owner, executive, member of the media or contributor. Honorees’ names are displayed on a sign hanging beyond the outfield at Nationals Park.

