The 2023 MLB season has already given us some terrific teams and standout performances. The Tampa Bay Rays started off strong, winning their first 13 games, and still have the best record in the sport. The surprising Arizona Diamondbacks are attempting to go from 110 losses to 100 wins in just two years. Aaron Judge, last year’s home run king, is in the running again despite some injuries, with 19 homers in 49 games, while Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels continues to perform at an elite level at the plate and on the mound.

Buried beneath the buzz are two teams that are struggling to remain competitive, much less relevant. With cheerless win-loss records of 19-52 and 18-50 entering the weekend, the Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals are in a two-team race to decide which is the worst team in baseball. Just how bad is it going to be for these struggling franchises?

Let’s first set some benchmarks for baseball futility. The 1916 Philadelphia Athletics own the modern-era record for fewest wins in a season. They went 36-117 that year and finished 54½ games out of first place. Their .235 winning percentage is quite a bit worse than the A’s (.268) and Royals (.265) have managed this season. As for worst win-loss records since 1962 — when Major League Baseball introduced the 162-game season — allow me to present the 1962 New York Mets (40-120), 2003 Detroit Tigers (43-119), 2018 Baltimore Orioles (47-115) and 2019 Detroit Tigers (47-114).

Losing 100 or more games in a season has not lately been rare. In fact, four teams — the Washington Nationals, Athletics, Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates — lost at least 100 games last season. There probably won’t be four 100-loss teams this season, but both Oakland and Kansas City enter the weekend on pace to lose about 119 games. If they manage to hit that estimate, it would easily be the highest loss total by the two worst teams in a season over the past 60 years, eclipsing the 223 total losses by the Mets and Chicago Cubs in 1962.

Oakland is also on track to have the worst run differential over the past six decades. The A’s have been outscored by 196 runs in 71 games — a whopping 2.8 runs per game — which, if sustained, would move them past the 2003 and 2019 Tigers and the 1962 Mets for the worst run differential since 1962. The Royals, by comparison, are on pace for just the 19th-worst run differential since teams started playing 162 games.

Of course, that is only one way to put the futility of this year’s Athletics and Royals in context. Another is to look at how they perform in various hitting, pitching and fielding metrics. For hitting we can look at each team’s on-base plus slugging (OPS), a comprehensive measure of a player’s offensive contribution. Pitchers can be evaluated using fielding independent pitching, or FIP, a metric that focuses on factors a pitcher can control, such as strikeouts, walks, home runs and hit-by-pitches. These two measures, OPS and FIP, won’t capture every nuance of on-field performance, but they are suitable for helping us assess how well these teams have performed.

Fielding is a little more difficult because some of the more comprehensive metrics — Ultimate Zone Rating, defensive runs saved and so on — are not available for all the years in question. In their stead we can use the total number of errors for a season, a measure that is far from perfect, but that can at least offer an estimate of fielding prowess. To make the comparisons easier for seasons with a different number of teams, we will award one point to the worst team in a particular statistic, two points to the second-worst team, and so on.

This year’s Athletics rank last in FIP and last in OPS, with only five teams committing more fielding errors. The Royals, meanwhile, have challenges in pitching (eighth-worst FIP) and in the field (15th-most errors), but their most glaring problem is a woeful .676 OPS, the fourth-worst mark in 2023. Based on those rankings, as well as their other on-field metrics, the Athletics edge out the Royals as the team most likely to finish with baseball’s worst mark — and possibly etch their name in an unfavorable part of the record books.

And Oakland could indeed get there. Its average ranking across the three selected performance categories is easily the lowest in baseball this season. If sustained, it would place the 2023 Athletics in the top 20 of historically bad 100-loss teams.

But give this year’s A’s some credit: They just put together a seven-game winning streak that included back-to-back wins over the Rays. Which goes to show you that in baseball, even the worst teams can sometimes get hot. Or at least warm. Still, I think the best Oakland fans can hope for is a 65-win season, with 55 wins or fewer — and well over 100 losses — a more likely outcome.

