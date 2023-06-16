Brittney Griner is thriving on the court despite a year without basketball

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A year ago, Brittney Griner’s pretrial detention in Russia had just been extended into July and she was still months away from coming home in a prisoner swap. The two-time Olympic gold medalist missed all of the 2022 WNBA season, spending the final month of her lockup in a penal colony.

She is now back with the Phoenix Mercury and hasn’t played like someone who spent nearly a year imprisoned overseas.

“I think it’s one of the most incredible sports stories I’ve ever seen,” Washington Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “To go through what she did and not only come back to basketball so quickly but to play at the level she’s playing and to play with the joy she’s playing with, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

The Mystics will face the Mercury for the first time this season Friday. Although Griner is listed as doubtful with a hip injury, she doesn’t look much different from the player who racked up seven all-star selections in her first nine seasons. Her 20.1 points per game rank seventh in the league, and her 62.4 shooting percentage is second among players averaging more than three shots per game. Griner is the only player in the league shooting above 59 percent from the field while averaging double-digit attempts. She is second in the league with 2.5 blocks per game.

Advertisement

All of this from someone who not only missed a season but missed it in the harshest conditions without any of the nutrition or conditioning a professional athlete needs and while being mentally taxed each day.

“I think she looks even better,” Mystics associate coach LaToya Sanders said. “She looks more calm. She’s just getting to her spots. I actually didn’t think she would look this good, but I am very happy. As a former teammate and a friend of hers, I’m happy she looks this good. As a coach that has to game-plan against her, I’m like, ‘Dang.’ ”

Griner’s smile has been ever present. She has been photo-bombing fan pictures. She has an unbothered air about her that is consistent with her personality, one that could have taken a hit after the previous year of her life.

“It’s just getting back into it,” Griner said, 32, to reporters after a game earlier this season. “Practicing every day, going hard. Teammates believing in me, just supporting me. That means a lot.

“It’s just a balancing act. With any job that you have, from the biggest to the smallest, whatever you have going on, when you get to work, you have to work. My team depends on me. Fans want to see a good product out there. It’s my job to deliver that, no matter what I’ve got going on.”

Mystics star forward Elena Delle Donne knows what it’s like to miss an entire year. The two-time MVP was out all of 2020 and all but three games in 2021 because of back surgeries. The situations are certainly different, but Delle Donne also had the game taken from her. She has been thrilled to watch her Olympic teammate return.

Advertisement

“It’s really hard to get back into the flow, especially what she’s been through physically, mentally. I can’t even imagine,” Delle Donne said. “I think you’re seeing her play with so much joy, and that’s why she’s playing so well. She had this life taken from her, and now she’s back, she’s playing and she’s playing free.”

The Mystics spent plenty of time at Thursday’s practice focusing on what Griner brings to the floor, but they may not have to worry. She left Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Storm with a hip injury after playing just more than nine minutes. Griner returned to the bench but not to the game.

The Indiana Fever wasn’t so lucky Sunday as Griner had 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while leading the Mercury (2-6) to its second win of the season.

Advertisement

“The one thing that caught my eye was that turnaround, right-handed jump hook that she made over Aliyah [Boston] that was absolutely gorgeous,” Fever Coach Christie Sides said. “She’s just so special. She’s talented. She’s got all the tools. She’s been working really hard since she got back. The more time she spends on the court, she just keeps getting better and better.”

Washington is ready either way. Sanders described Griner as an efficient scorer with touch and a jumper that must be respected. She said it would take a collective effort because there’s “literally no one in this league that can stop her.”

At 6-foot-9, Griner can score with either hand and has an array of hooks, drop steps and other offensive weaponry — not to mention she is a two-time defensive player of the year. Sanders was adamant they can’t let her get comfortable on the block and in her spots if she plays.

Advertisement

That’s what has been most impressive to WNBA broadcaster and former Northwestern player Meghan McKeown: Griner still has all of those moves despite being off for so long.

“She went a whole entire year without touching a ball, pretty much. And for her to be as efficient as she’s been is unbelievable,” McKeown said. “For her to be able to come and play with the level of physicality that they play with in the WNBA, with the speed and the pace and the athleticism that you’re used to seeing, she’s doing something that we’ve never seen before.”

Gift this article Gift Article