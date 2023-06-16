Christian Pulisic scores twice to lift U.S. to contentious win over Mexico

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

PARADISE, Nev. – The U.S. men’s national soccer team continued its mastery over nemesis Mexico on Thursday, collecting two goals from Christian Pulisic and cruising to a 3-0 victory in an ill-tempered Concacaf Nations League semifinal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Sunday’s final, the reigning champions will face Canada, which defeated Panama, 2-0, earlier Thursday.

The United States stretched its unbeaten streak against Mexico to 4-0-2, equaling the longest run against its rival since 2011-15.

Substitute Ricardo Pepi added the third goal. Both teams finished the match with nine players and Mexican fans were repeatedly warned to stop using derogatory language in unison after U.S. goal kicks. After several warnings, referee Ivan Barton ended the game with about four minutes left in the planned 12 minutes of stoppage time.

The match marked the debut of Folarin Balogun, a U.S.-born, English-raised striker who committed to the U.S. program last month after serving in England’s youth national team ranks for years.

He did not score, but he did not need to.

Pulisic squandered a golden chance to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute when, despite having fallen goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at his mercy, he missed high.

He made no such mistake 14 minutes later. Mexico’s defense was sloppy. U.S. perseverance was strong. Edson Alvarez’s back pass in tight space left teammate Jorge Sanchez in a vulnerable spot in the box. Pulisic pounced. From an angle, he drove a low, seven-yard shot into the far corner.

One minute after intermission, Pulisic doubled the lead by capping his team’s end-to-end attack. Tim Weah surged ahead of his marker on the right wing and crossed into the six-yard box, where Pulisic converted his 25th international goal in 59 matches.

Mexico’s frustration boiled over in the 69th minute, when Cesar Montes’s wild kick at Balogun sparked a two-minute fracas. Montes received an immediate red card, and in the scuffle, Weston McKennie’s shirt was torn from the shoulder down. McKennie was also ejected.

The lead grew in the 78th minute. Sergino Dest made a terrific run on the right side and passed ahead to Pepi for a breakaway. Pepi wheeled past Ochoa and scored into an open net. Initially, the goal was disallowed for being offside. But after video review, it was restored.

Mexico fans began streaming for the exits, their team humiliated again in an increasingly one-sided series.

The bad blood continued on the field. Dest and Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga received red cards in the 88th minute.

Moments later, when Mexican fans continued using derogatory language, the match was halted. For years, Concacaf and FIFA have tried cracking down on the controversial chant, which is prevalent at Mexican national team games. Announcements were made after each incident, yet it persisted.

