Cyclist Gino Mäder dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Cyclist Gino Mäder has died from injuries he suffered during a crash in Thursday’s Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, his cycling team announced Friday. “Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Bahrain Victorious, Mäder’s cycling team, said in a statement.

The high-speed crash took place on a turn through the Albula Pass on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, a mountainous 131-mile journey from Fiesch to La Punt in southern Switzerland. After Mäder, 26, crashed into American rider Magnus Sheffield, who had gone off the road before the crash, he fell into a ravine. Found motionless in the water, Mäder was resuscitated at the scene by medical workers and airlifted to a hospital, where he passed away at 11:30 a.m. local time.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder,” Bahrain Victorious Managing Director Milan Erzen said in the statement. “His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

The Tour de Suisse said in a social-media statement that the competitors will ride together and not challenge one another over the final 20 kilometers of Friday’s stage, which will start in Chur instead of La Punt as originally scheduled.

This is how we will always remember you❤️ With a big smile on your face! The peloton will ride the last 20 kilometres of today's course neutralised in honour of Gino Mäder. Expected finish in Oberwil-Lieli is 16.40h.

We ride for you Gino❤️ pic.twitter.com/B27VmMqpuz — Tour de Suisse (@tds) June 16, 2023

Mäder’s death was announced about 20 minutes before the start of Friday’s stage. Riders gathered for a moment of silence before the stage, which was delayed.

Mäder, from Switzerland, had been with Bahrain Victorious since 2021 and had previously won stages in the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Suisse. He finished fifth in the 2021 Vuelta a España.

“The cycling community has today lost a promising young rider who was destined to be part of important chapters of our sport,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement. “The UCI is deeply shocked and would like to express its sincere condolences to Gino Mäder’s family, friends and team.”

Tour de Suisse organizers said Sheffield suffered bruises and a concussion and was taken to a hospital.

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, the 2022 Vuelta a España winner, criticized race organizers for putting such a dangerous descent so close to the stage’s finish line and said the stage should have ended before the descent. He said on Twitter that he hopes “the final of today’s stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders.

“While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

