Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
Medical staff who reached Mäder found him motionless in water. They performed CPR before he was airlifted to the hospital.
“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Bahrain-Victorious said.
___
