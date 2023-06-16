After a chaotic moment in U.S. soccer, Gregg Berhalter gets a second chance

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s search for a men’s national team coach ended where it began Friday with the reappointment of Gregg Berhalter. The decision came about six months after Berhalter’s contract expired and followed off-the-field controversy involving the parents of a star player, an investigation into a domestic abuse incident that occurred about 30 years earlier and major turnover in the USSF’s front office.

Berhalter agreed to a contract through the 2026 World Cup. Terms were not disclosed. He will return to the post following the Concacaf Gold Cup, which will run from June 24 to July 16.

“When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026,” Matt Crocker, the USSF’s new sporting director, said in a statement. “Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward.”

The USSF said Crocker “led a worldwide search process,” which included a “mix of data and interviews to evaluate a multitude of domestic and international candidates and determine their capabilities in reaching U.S. Soccer’s lofty ambitions.”

Less than a month ago, however, Crocker said he planned to conduct interviews in June before narrowing the list of candidates and beginning an evaluation process. “Our aim is to have our new coach in place by the end of summer,” he said at the time.

On Thursday night, Crocker gave a 45-minute presentation to the USSF’s board of directors, which backed the decision but not unanimously, people close to the situation said.

“This isn’t just business as usual and going back to how things have been in the past,” Crocker said. “We have a unique opportunity to evolve the team and improve moving forward, and I want us to take the time to consider how we do that collectively in partnership with Gregg.”

One person close to the situation said Crocker is firmly in charge of the program’s direction and Berhalter won’t enjoy as much autonomy as he did under Stewart and McBride. (Berhalter, Stewart and McBride were U.S. World Cup teammates.)

Following the 3-0 victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, the players were updated on the matter Friday morning.

“I want to thank Matt, and the entire U.S. Soccer Federation, for the trust they’ve placed in me,” Berhalter said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and to contribute to this exciting time for soccer in our country. The entire group of players and staff have worked incredibly hard to establish our identity on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud.”

Berhalter, Crocker, USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone and chief executive JT Batson were scheduled to appear at a news conference at the team hotel Friday afternoon.

Berhalter, 49, had a 37-11-12 record over four years, the best winning percentage in U.S. men’s national team history, among long-term coaches. He also holds the best record in official competition (25-6-7).

He led the Americans to a 1-0-2 record in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar and a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the round of 16. The U.S. men were the second-youngest squad in the tournament, which in 2026 will be staged in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

He was generally well-liked by the players and had received an endorsement from star attacker Christian Pulisic, among others. “Today is a testament of the work that [Berhalter] has put into this team,” Pulisic said after Thursday’s match.

Berhalter does, however, return with notable baggage. He will need to clear the air with Gio Reyna, one of the program’s young standouts, whose lack of playing time at the World Cup triggered a rift between Berhalter and Reyna’s parents.

The matter spilled into the public when, claiming he was being blackmailed, Berhalter admitted to kicking his now-wife, Rosalind, when they were freshmen at the University of North Carolina. The couple has been married 25 years and has four children.

An investigation later revealed that Gio Reyna’s mother, Danielle, had brought the incident to the USSF’s attention. She reportedly was incensed that Berhalter, during what he was told was an off-the-record speech in New York, had implied her son had caused disruptions at the World Cup.

Danielle Reyna and Rosalind Berhalter were best friends in high school and college. Their husbands played youth soccer together in New Jersey and both became members of the U.S. national team. Claudio Reyna was the best man at the Berhalters’ wedding.

Another issue is the success rate of U.S. coaches in a second term. Bob Bradley (2007-11) and Jurgen Klinsmann (2011-16) were rehired for a second World Cup cycle but fired within two years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

