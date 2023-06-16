NBA suspends superstar Ja Morant for 25 games for second gun incident

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA on Friday suspended point guard Ja Morant for 25 games after he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live a second time, derailing the upcoming season for one of the league’s most ascendant but troubled stars and his team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement, Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant’s actions “alarming and disconcerting.”

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” he said, adding that Morant will have to “fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant was suspended for eight games last season for streaming himself on Instagram Live with a gun in a Colorado strip club, a punishment largely seen as the league offering a second chance to a supremely talented player who was poised to be one of its biggest stars and pitchmen.

Advertisement

Silver had given indications in recent public comments that he planned to levy a far more significant suspension this time, remarking that he was “shocked” by the latest video and that he didn’t want to announce his decision until after the NBA Finals in order to not distract from the series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The suspension, one of the longest in NBA history, will sideline Morant from the start of the 2023-24 season in mid-October through early December. The two-time all-star guard will miss out on $7.6 million of his $33.5 million salary for next season during the suspension; Morant’s first suspension cost him more than $668,000 in lost salary, and he missed out on approximately $39 million in additional salary because he wasn’t named to an all-NBA team this season.

Advertisement

Due to a rule in the new NBA collective bargaining agreement requiring players to appear in at least 65 games in order to qualify for postseason awards, Morant will also be ineligible for MVP or All-NBA consideration in 2024.

It is the third-longest gun-related ban in NBA history. Then-Washington Wizards Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton were suspended 50 and 38 games, respectively, for bringing guns into the locker room.

Morant, 23, rose from obscurity in rural South Carolina to win the 2020 Rookie of the Year award, riveting NBA fans with electric play and gravity-defying dunks. A two-time All-Star, he earned a contract extension worth $193 million and had began to build a formidable brand, announcing a signature shoe with Nike and a deal to become the new face of Powerade.

But in recent months, Morant has been plagued by a series of scandals that raised questions about his judgment.

Advertisement

Morant is being sued by the Memphis-area teenager who he admitted to punching during a pickup game on the grounds of his Tennessee mansion. Morant has since countersued, claiming that he punched the teenager in self-defense and that the negative publicity cost him a $39 million bonus because he didn’t make an all-NBA team — though he lost roughly a tenth of that season due to the first gun-related suspension.

And Morant was part of two other incidents last summer in which police were involved, The Post has reported. A shoe salesman and security guard told police that Morant and his associates threatened them in a disturbance at a local mall. In September, Morant and his family stormed a volleyball game at his sister’s high school, where somebody with Morant allegedly threatened teenagers and slapped a cell phone out of one of their hands, according to the police report.

Morant was not charged in any incident. But The Post previously reported that police in Memphis repeatedly didn’t follow up with alleged victims and neglected leads when it came to investigating the city’s most famous resident.

Advertisement

For the Grizzlies, the loss of the franchise player for nearly a third of an 82-game regular season is a crippling blow to what has been one of the NBA’s most exciting franchises. The team, which has not made a Finals appearance during its 22-year existence in Memphis, won its division the last two seasons. But in the last playoffs, which began roughly three weeks after Morant returned from his first suspension, the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Less than three weeks after that final game, Morant flashed a gun again, and the Grizzlies immediately suspended him pending the NBA investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article