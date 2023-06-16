Mexico says 200 retired Mexican boxers who fought in California may be eligible for pensions

MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Friday that more than 200 retired Mexican boxers who fought in California may be eligible for pensions.
Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said it had a list of 206 Mexican boxers who might be eligible. The department said it had already located 23 ex-boxers, and given checks to four of them.
One of those who got a check was José Refugio “Cuco” Rojas. Rojas said he had no idea the money existed until he got a phone call four months ago telling him he was eligible.
“It was very simple,” Rojas said of the application process, adding that “money is always welcome.”