Michael Jordan agrees to sell Charlotte Hornets

A six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, Jordan has been majority owner of the Hornets since February 2010, when he paid $275 million to become the first former NBA player and only African American to own a franchise. Since then, the Hornets have made the playoffs only two times, losing in the first round in each, and have not made the postseason since 2016.

Forbes estimated that the Hornets were worth $1.7 billion after the 2021-22 season, ranking 27th out of 30 NBA franchises. It’s unclear how much Plotkin and Schnall will pay for the Hornets, but in December, mortgage executive Mat Ishbia agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.

Reports of a possible sale first surfaced in March. Plotkin, a hedge fund manager and investor, has owned a minority stake in the Hornets since September 2019. Schnall, who’s also involved in finance, has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 (the Hornets said Friday that Schnall is in the process of selling that minority stake). The NBA will need to approve the sale, and Jordan will still be in charge for Thursday’s NBA draft (the Hornets have the No. 2 pick) and the start of free agency on July 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.