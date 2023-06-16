Michael Jordan agrees to sell Charlotte Hornets

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has reached a deal to sell the franchise to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the team announced Friday. Jordan will retain a minority interest in the franchise.
Forbes estimated that the Hornets were worth $1.7 billion after the 2021-22 season, ranking 27th out of 30 NBA franchises. It’s unclear how much Plotkin and Schnall will pay for the Hornets, but in December, mortgage executive Mat Ishbia agreed to purchase a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion.
Reports of a possible sale first surfaced in March. Plotkin, a hedge fund manager and investor, has owned a minority stake in the Hornets since September 2019. Schnall, who’s also involved in finance, has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 (the Hornets said Friday that Schnall is in the process of selling that minority stake). The NBA will need to approve the sale, and Jordan will still be in charge for Thursday’s NBA draft (the Hornets have the No. 2 pick) and the start of free agency on July 1, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Plotkin and Schnall’s group includes a number of minority investors, including rapper J Cole and country music singer Eric Church, the Hornets announced.