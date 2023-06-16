Mystics celebrate Brittney Griner and then overwhelm the Mercury

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Li Meng gave out personalized gifts to her teammates Friday, including a toy for Elena Delle Donne’s dog, Rue. Hours later, the rookie from China had a career game as she buried three-pointers from all over the court in an 88-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The game had a slightly larger spotlight, as it was going to be Brittney Griner’s first appearance in Washington since being released from a Russian prison, but Griner didn’t play because of a hip injury. Instead, the Mystics celebrated their best offensive output of the season after coming into the game ranked last in the league in field goal percentage and second to last in points per game and three-point percentage.

Washington’s 88 points were a season high, as was its 50 percent shooting from the field and 42.3 percent from behind the arc. The Mystics stormed out of the gate, turning defense into offense, and never trailed.

“One, it helps to make shots,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “There’s no substitute for making shots, but I just think we played with a better tempo and purpose for more possessions. I think we did it for a quarter or half. … I thought we did it for longer.”

Delle Donne led the team with 17 points, and Brittney Sykes added 16. Li finished with 14, and Ariel Atkins had 11.

Li made her first start and hit a career-high four three pointers after Natasha Cloud was ruled out.

“I was very excited; I wanted to do well and help the team,” Li said.

The Mystics took advantage of the shorthanded Mercury (2-7), which has had its own struggles this season. Washington’s 28 first-quarter points were a season high, and the team never looked back.

“I felt like the group after the awful loss in Indiana had a focus in practice, a different one,” Delle Donne said. “So I felt like we’d come out strong, but sometimes you never know.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Griner is celebrated

The most popular person at Entertainment and Sports Arena was Griner, as the Mercury made its first visit since her return from nearly a year imprisoned in Russia. She was all smiles before the game, taking pictures with fans and catching up with old teammates and friends. Griner didn’t warm up but was on the floor for more than an hour before the game interacting with others. At one point she caught a photographer taking her picture from across the court while she sat on the bench. Griner looked up, smiled and flipped over a clipboard, on which she had written “Hi” and drawn a smiley face.

The crowd gave Griner a standing ovation pregame and again at the first timeout when the Mystics ran a video montage in her honor.

“To actually be able to hug her and touch her, it was the best,” Mystics guard Kristi Toliver said. “BG’s the best. So it’s just good that she’s back and here. And I know we’re all celebrating her all season long, as we should, but it was just really nice just to give her a hug and ask how she’s doing and hang out with her after the game tonight.”

Late scratches

Cloud was a late addition to the injury report Friday afternoon, listed as questionable with a right ankle problem. She was ruled out before the game, and Thibault labeled her as day-to-day. Cloud, who led the league in assists last season, injured the ankle against the Fever on Tuesday but returned to that game.

On the opposite side, Diana Taurasi wasn’t on the injury report Friday and took part in pregame warmups, but she was announced as out with a hamstring injury when the starters were listed about 30 minutes before the game.

Mystics center Shakira Austin sat during the second half after suffering a right ankle injury. She seemed to be limping shortly before halftime, checked out, headed to the locker room and never returned.

The new normal

The Mercury has had a hectic two years with Griner missing all of last season while being imprisoned and now dealing with the daily affection that comes with her being back. She was confronted at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday by a right-wing social media personality who berated her about her release from a Russian prison. The team huddled in a corner of the airport at one point.

“I would not say it’s close to normal whatsoever,” Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham said. “I think that there’s still a lot going on behind the scenes, but at the end of day, you’re a professional basketball player and you’ve got to show up and you’ve got to collect your check and prove yourself.

“There’s a lot of distractions still. Travel has a lot to do with that. It was tough last week.

“… You’re professional ball players; you’ve pretty much seen it all. This is a kind of different situation. There’s a lot of great people in the world. There’s a lot of crazy people in the world, and just trying to manage that and make sure we have security and make sure that everyone is safe. It’s just like a different type of vibe this year so far.”

Up next

The Mystics host the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 3 p.m.

