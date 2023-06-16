Keibert Ruiz’s blast awakens dormant offense as Nationals storm past Astros

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Keibert Ruiz neared third base during his home run trot and glanced at the dugout. He clenched his fist and pumped it before saluting. All things considered, it was a muted celebration for a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning. After all, these Washington Nationals have seen their share of late-game leads slip away. It happened one more time Thursday against the Houston Astros, but this time they responded to win, 4-1, in the 10th.

After Ruiz’s home run put the Nats ahead, Hunter Harvey allowed a game-tying single to Yainer Diaz after having him down to his final strike in the bottom of the ninth. The Nationals’ offense — which had been silent for the first eight innings — scored three runs in the 10th to upend the reigning champs.

“We’ve been playing really good coming from behind like yesterday, especially against a really good team like Houston,” Ruiz said. “We won one game in this series, we won one game in Atlanta. So we just got to keep moving forward.”

It was their first extra-inning game of the season, and the victory over a heralded opponent prevented a sweep and provided some solace during what has been a difficult road trip.

After going 14-15 in May — a record that could have been over .500 if not for several late-game collapses — the Nationals have struggled in June, starting the month 3-8.

They faced the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks at home, followed by the Atlanta Braves and Astros — the past two World Series champions — on the road.

Their schedule doesn’t get considerably easier: three games against the Miami Marlins (38-31) starting Friday, then three against the talented but underperforming St. Louis Cardinals. They have a makeup game against the Diamondbacks at home before they hit the road for a nine-game road trip against the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Phillies again.

Six of the eight teams the Nationals (27-40) face in June were playoff teams a year ago.

“I’ve said it all year with this group: they’re relentless,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They’re not going to give in. (Houston) came at us with three really good starters. That bullpen has been really good. We battled with them and I can’t say enough about what we did as far as keeping the runs down with them and staying right in the game with these guys.”

MacKenzie Gore was up for the challenge Thursday against the Astros (39-30). Gore walked three and struck out four against a lineup that made him grind for every out. The Astros worked a handful of full counts and ran up Gore’s pitch count.

Gore didn’t get many whiffs with his fastball — three on 23 swings — but the Astros fouled off the pitch nine times. His deceptive curveball confused the Astros, who whiffed on eight of their 15 swings on the pitch.

Gore navigated every jam that came his way, often generating outs by inducing weak contact in the infield. In the fourth, he helped himself by picking off Kyle Tucker at first following a leadoff single.

Gore seemingly ran out of steam toward the end of his outing, and it ended unceremoniously during the sixth. With a runner on first and one out, Gore walked Alex Bregman on four pitches. He then threw three more balls to Tucker, who then lined out to center on a fastball right down the middle.

Martinez took the ball out of Gore’s hands, turning to Mason Thompson, who struck out José Abreu looking on three pitches.

Offensively, the Nationals gave their pitchers little support. They were dogged by several pop-ups, and their frustration was obvious.

They produced three consecutive singles in the second inning, but Corey Dickerson was caught stealing after the first one.

With two runners on in the sixth, Lane Thomas popped up a fastball that was right in his wheelhouse and slammed his bat on the ground. In the eighth, Dickerson grounded out with runners on second and third to squander a scoring opportunity. The Nationals went 5 for 24 with runners in scoring position during the three-game series.

In the 10th, they finally put together some strong at-bats.

With one out, Thomas delivered the go-ahead single off Astros reliever Phil Maton. Later in the inning, Maton loaded the bases and walked Dickerson on four pitches. For good measure, Ruiz added an RBI single that gave the Nationals their final margin of victory.

Ruiz and the Nationals could unclench their fists. They could breath a sigh of relief. It may have taken extra innings, but they found a way to pull out a victory against one of MLB’s best teams.

“I don’t want to play any more tenth innings, honestly,” Martinez said with a laugh. “Let’s win in nine.”

Note: Left-hander Sean Doolittle was moved from Class AA Harrisburg to Class AAA Rochester on Thursday. Doolittle, 36, had internal brace surgery last year in hopes of making another return to the mound.

The Nationals signed Doolittle in the offseason to a minor league deal, so these outings aren’t considered rehab assignments; he’s technically a minor league player waiting to be called up to the majors.

Doolittle made five appearances in June with Harrisburg and Low-A Fredericksburg. He allowed a pair of runs over five innings.

