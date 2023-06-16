Golf deal clears hurdle as PGA Tour, Saudis dismiss lawsuits

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The PGA Tour and its Saudi rival-turned-partner filed to dismiss their lawsuits in federal court Friday, formally ending the costly legal battle that divided the golf world and clearing an early hurdle for an agreement both sides hope will stabilize the sport. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case is being dismissed with prejudice in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, which means neither side can refile the same claim, regardless of what happens with the pending agreement between the tour and the Saudi wealth fund that operated LIV Golf, the breakaway circuit that sought to challenge the PGA Tour over the past 1½ years.

The deal is likely to face several more obstacles, including scrutiny from Congress, which launched two investigations this week into the surprising partnership, and the Department of Justice, which was already in the midst of an antitrust investigation into the PGA Tour and will have to decide whether the alliance violates federal antitrust laws.

But the dismissal was a key component of the deal brokered by the tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), turning feuding courtroom combatants into allies, and is considered by the parties to be an important early step. The entire partnership was contingent on the dismissal, and both sides were eager to end the litigation as soon as possible — even before they formalized the details of their new relationship or crafted terms of the final agreement.

The basic framework of the agreement was struck Monday, and the two sides agreed they would file dismissal paperwork by the end of this week. But the filing didn’t happen until the 11th hour, after the court closed Friday evening, and some people close to the deal were increasingly anxious this week, fearful one side was wavering, potentially casting uncertainty over the entire deal.

With the legal fight formally settled, the PGA Tour and PIF will continue sorting out details of the broader agreement. The two sides initially hoped that process could be completed in a matter of weeks. Backlash to the deal was significant, particularly from PGA Tour players who felt blindsided, and tour officials now say it could be several months before the final terms are agreed upon. The deal is also subject to approval by the PGA Tour’s policy board, which is composed of five independent directors, five tour players and a representative from the PGA of America.

The tour has remained hopeful it will be able to convince its players — as well as fans, sponsors and lawmakers — the partnership with the Saudis will make the tour sustainable for years to come, injecting billions of dollars into the sport while eliminating its biggest threat. The tour feared that continuing the litigation — and prolonging its feud with LIV Golf — would further drain its coffers, distract fans and ultimately diminish the product.

Complicating matters, at least in the near term: One of the major stakeholders has been sidelined. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, went on leave this week for an unspecified “medical situation.” It is not known when he might return or what role he will play in crafting the final deal between the tour and PIF.

The antitrust lawsuit started last August when 11 LIV golfers, led by Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, sued the PGA Tour, saying it engaged in anti-competitive behavior by attempting to impede LIV’s launch and unfairly punishing players for defecting. The PGA Tour countersued in September, accusing LIV Golf of “tortious interference” for encouraging golfers to violate terms of their PGA Tour contracts.

The golfers eventually left the suit, leaving the PGA Tour battling LIV Golf and the Saudi PIF head-on. The case wasn’t scheduled for trial until 2024, and the two sides were in the midst of discovery when they announced they had worked in secret to negotiate a truce.

Both parties were motivated to end the suit. Though it scored some early victories in the case, the cash-strapped PGA Tour was paying millions in legal fees and was already dipping into its reserves to keep pace with the deep-pocketed LIV, which offered eight- and even nine-figure contracts to lure away golfers.

Both sides now avoid further discovery and the public airing of financial records and private communications. And the Saudi fund gets to exit the case before Yasir Al-Rumayyan, its governor, has to sit for a deposition. The Saudis’ claim of sovereign immunity did not sway a magistrate judge, who said in February that Al-Rumayyan was subject to discovery. PIF was appealing the judge’s order.

The dismissal filing comes as players for both circuits compete at the U.S. Open, which is run by the U.S. Golf Association and is one of the only events on the golf calendar that feature both PGA and LIV golfers.

