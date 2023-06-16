Ray Lewis III, eldest son of Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at 28

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ray Lewis III, the oldest son of Ray Lewis, has died at age 28, per multiple reports and family tributes Thursday. Rahsaan Lewis, another son of the Hall of Fame former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, wrote “RIP big brother” in a social media post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No details were immediately available. A spokesman for the Baltimore Ravens did not respond Thursday evening to a request for comment. Lewis’s death was reported earlier in the day by TMZ Sports and Baltimore station WBAL.

After a standout high school career in Florida as a running back, Ray Lewis III followed in his celebrated father’s footsteps by joining the University of Miami football program. He transferred after two seasons to Coastal Carolina, where he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault before the case was eventually dropped by South Carolina prosecutors. Lewis finished his career at Virginia Union, where he played defensive back.

“Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion,” Mark James, Lewis’s coach at VUU, told the Baltimore Sun. “He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. May God bless his family.”

“A true angel,” Rahsaan Lewis, a wide receiver who transferred earlier this year to Georgia Southern from the University of Kentucky, wrote of his older brother. “I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting.”

Lewis had a brief professional stint with an indoor football team, the Wyoming Mustangs (now the Gillette Mustangs), in 2021.

“I was born into a situation that’s perceived by everyone the way they want to perceive it,” Lewis said then (via the Gillette News Record). “ … I don’t even get my own identity. It’s always just, ‘Son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.’ I have my own identity now. I’m not trying to fill his shoes now. I have a different size and I have my own shoes to fill.”

Lewis had four other siblings: brothers Rayshad and Ralin and sisters Diaymon and Kailin.

Diaymon Lewis, who presented her father at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2018, wrote on social media (via People) that she loved her late brother “with all of my heart.”

“You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother,” she wrote. “To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

